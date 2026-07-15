Soccer News, Live Scores, Results & Transfers | Goal.com US RSS Feed Generator
Create Soccer News, Live Scores, Results & Transfers | Goal.com US RSS feeds that auto-update every 15 minutes
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How to create Soccer News, Live Scores, Results & Transfers | Goal.com US RSS feed
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Paste & Generate
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Who uses Soccer News, Live Scores, Results & Transfers | Goal.com US RSS feeds?
Popular use cases from our community
Score updates
Get real-time game results and match summaries
Team news
Follow your favorite teams for transfers and announcements
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Frequently Asked Questions
Common questions about Soccer News, Live Scores, Results & Transfers | Goal.com US RSS feeds
What is an RSS feed?
RSS (Really Simple Syndication) is a web feed format that lets you subscribe to website updates. Instead of visiting sites manually, new content comes to you.
How do I use the RSS feed?
Copy the feed URL and paste it into any RSS reader app like Feedly, Inoreader, or NewsBlur. You can also use it with automation tools like Zapier.
Is it free to create feeds?
Yes! You can create feeds for free. Premium plans offer more feeds, faster updates, and advanced features like filtering and notifications.
How often do feeds update?
Free feeds update every hour. Premium feeds update every 15 minutes for near real-time content.
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