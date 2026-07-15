Live Gold Prices | Gold News And Analysis | Mining News | KITCO RSS Feed Generator
Create Live Gold Prices | Gold News And Analysis | Mining News | KITCO RSS feeds that auto-update every 15 minutes
Paste any public Live Gold Prices | Gold News And Analysis | Mining News | KITCO page URL below to create your feed
How to create Live Gold Prices | Gold News And Analysis | Mining News | KITCO RSS feed
Get started in under 30 seconds
Copy the URL
Find the page you want to follow and copy its URL
Paste & Generate
Paste the URL above and click "Generate Feed"
Connect Anywhere
Add to your RSS reader, automation tool, or any app that supports RSS
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Frequently Asked Questions
Common questions about Live Gold Prices | Gold News And Analysis | Mining News | KITCO RSS feeds
What is an RSS feed?
RSS (Really Simple Syndication) is a web feed format that lets you subscribe to website updates. Instead of visiting sites manually, new content comes to you.
How do I use the RSS feed?
Copy the feed URL and paste it into any RSS reader app like Feedly, Inoreader, or NewsBlur. You can also use it with automation tools like Zapier.
Is it free to create feeds?
Yes! You can create feeds for free. Premium plans offer more feeds, faster updates, and advanced features like filtering and notifications.
How often do feeds update?
Free feeds update every hour. Premium feeds update every 15 minutes for near real-time content.
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