Newegg.com RSS Feed

Create RSS feeds ​from any webpage or section (Desktop Computers, Today's Best Deals, Home Appliances, Computer Accessories). Just copy and paste the Newegg.com URL below to get started.

Frequently Used Feeds

  • Desktop Computers

    https://www.newegg.com/p/pl?Submit=StoreIM&Category=228&Depa=3

  • Today's Deals

    https://www.newegg.com/todays-deals

  • Home Appliances

    https://www.newegg.com/p/pl?Submit=StoreIM&Category=312

  • Computer Accessories

    https://www.newegg.com/p/pl?Submit=StoreIM&Category=1&Depa=1

