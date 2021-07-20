RSS.app
Newegg.com RSS Feed

Newegg.com RSS Feed

In a matter of seconds and without a single line of code, RSS.app allows you to create RSS feeds ​from any webpage or section (Desktop Computers, Today's Best Deals, Home Appliances, Computer Accessories). Just copy and paste the Newegg.com URL below to get started.

Examples

  • https://www.newegg.com/p/pl?Submit=StoreIM&Category=228&Depa=3

  • https://www.newegg.com/todays-deals

  • https://www.newegg.com/p/pl?Submit=StoreIM&Category=312

  • https://www.newegg.com/p/pl?Submit=StoreIM&Category=1&Depa=1