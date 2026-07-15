Convert Any Website to RSS Feed
Turn any webpage into a live RSS feed — no coding required
Paste any public webpage URL below to generate your RSS feed
Popular Webpage Feeds
Click to create — these feeds are ready to use
TechCrunch
https://techcrunch.com/
The Verge
https://www.theverge.com/
Hacker News
https://news.ycombinator.com/
Product Hunt
https://www.producthunt.com/
How to create Webpage RSS feed
Get started in under 30 seconds
Copy the URL
Find the page you want to follow and copy its URL
Paste & Generate
Paste the URL above and click "Generate Feed"
Connect Anywhere
Add to your RSS reader, automation tool, or any app that supports RSS
Who uses Webpage RSS feeds?
Popular use cases from our community
Monitor competitors
Track competitor blogs, pricing pages, and announcements automatically
Research automation
Aggregate industry news from multiple sources into one feed
Content curation
Build curated feeds from niche sites for newsletters
Price tracking
Monitor e-commerce pages for product updates and changes
Job hunting
Track company career pages for new job postings
Workflow automation
Connect to Slack, Teams, Zapier, or any integration tool
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