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BBC News RSS Feed
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BBC News RSS Feed

Follow BBC News sections and regions via RSS

Paste any BBC News section URL below
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Popular BBC News Feeds

Click to create — these feeds are ready to use

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World

https://www.bbc.com/news/world

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Technology

https://www.bbc.com/news/technology

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Business

https://www.bbc.com/news/business

How to create BBC News RSS feed

Get started in under 30 seconds

1

Copy the URL

Find the page you want to follow and copy its URL

2

Paste & Generate

Paste the URL above and click "Generate Feed"

3

Connect Anywhere

Add to your RSS reader, automation tool, or any app that supports RSS

Who uses BBC News RSS feeds?

Popular use cases from our community

🎯

International perspective

Get global views on world events

📊

Regional news

Follow news from specific countries and regions

💡

Business intelligence

Track global business and economic news

🔍

Technology coverage

Follow BBC's tech and science reporting

📈

Cultural updates

Track arts, culture, and entertainment globally

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