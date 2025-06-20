Display Breaking News with Ticker

Highlight the latest stories or announcements on your website in a simple horizontal scroll. No coding required.

Create My Ticker Widget
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Trusted and used by thousands of companies
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Why Use the Ticker Widget?

Keep your audience informed with a steady stream of updates.

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Always Up to Date

Display the latest headlines or posts from your favorite platforms.

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Compact Layout

Fits neatly into headers, footers, or sidebars without distracting from your main content.

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Boost Engagement

Draw attention to time-sensitive updates or breaking stories that drive traffic.

Widgets From the Platforms You Use Most

Generate a feed from your favorite platform and we’ll turn it into a widget instantly.

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Instagram Widget

Create feeds from public Instagram profiles.

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LinkedIn Widget

Create feeds from LinkedIn jobs, newsletters, or company pages.

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X Widget

Create feeds from public X profiles, hashtags, lists, or search results.

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TikTok Widget

Create feeds from public TikTok profiles.

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YouTube Widget

Create feeds from Youtube channels, playlists, or search results.

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Facebook Widget

Create feeds from public Facebook pages or groups.

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Google News Widget

Create feeds from subreddits or search results.

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Threads Widget

Create feeds from subreddits or search results.

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Reddit Widget

Create feeds from subreddits, comment threads, or keyword searches.

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Bluesky Widget

Generate feeds from public Bluesky profiles, posts, or hashtags.

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Telegram Widget

Build feeds from public Telegram channels, groups, or message searches.

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& More

Explore additional widgets and sources, from websites to niche platforms.

Key Features of the Ticker Widget

Easy to Customize

Adjust font, colors, background, speed, direction, and spacing to match your site’s design in a few clicks.

Easy to Customize

Advanced Filters

Hide posts with missing data or apply keyword filters to keep the Ticker clean and relevant.

Advanced Filters

Scroll Control

Choose scroll direction, control speed, loop behavior, and pause-on-hover for a smoother experience.

Scroll Control

Responsive Anywhere

From desktop to mobile, the widget adapts automatically so your content looks good on any screen.

Responsive Anywhere

No Coding Required

Copy one code snippet, paste it into your site, and see it live instantly.

No Coding Required

Your Ticker Widget in 3 Steps

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Generate Feed

1

Pick any site or source. The moment you generate a feed, your Ticker widget is built automatically.

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Customize Ticker

2

Want to tweak the look? Adjust layouts and filters with a few clicks.

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Add to Website

3

Grab the code snippet, and drop it into your site. That’s it.

Generate My Feed

What You Get With the Ticker Widget

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Instant Setup

The moment you generate a feed, your Ticker is automatically created and ready to embed.

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Smooth or Stepped Scroll

Choose between continuous scrolling or step-by-step movement.

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Content Control

Decide exactly which posts appear using filters and whitelists.

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Attention-Grabbing Format

Ideal for urgent announcements, promotions, or breaking news.

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Performance-Optimized

Lightweight code ensures smooth scrolling without slowing your site.

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Ready-Made Presets

Start with a pre-designed style and tweak it to match your brand.

Most Popular Website Builders

Connect and embed widgets into the world’s leading website builders: Shopify, WordPress, Webflow, and more. No plugins or extra setup required. Just paste one line of code and you’re live.

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Shopify

Display products, blogs, or updates on Shopify.

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Wix

Show the latest updates directly on your Wix site.

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HTML

Embed widgets on any HTML page in seconds.

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WordPress

Add live news widgets to your WordPress site.

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Squarespace

Enhance your site with fresh content.

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Weebly

Keep visitors engaged with live news on Weebly.

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Drupal

Auto-update your Drupal site with news feeds.

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Joomla

Share live content on Joomla with no coding.

Who Uses the Ticker Widget?

Perfect for sharing updates, announcements, and rotating highlights across any type of website.

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Media & News Sites

Stream live headlines or breaking stories.

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Corporate Websites

Announce updates, deadlines, or internal notices.

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E-commerce Stores

Promote sales, discounts, or special offers.

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Event Organizers

Share schedules, changes, or urgent messages.

Built for SEO and Accessibility

The Ticker widget is built to help more people find and use your site. Fast-loading, SEO-friendly, and fully accessible.

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Fast Performance

Lightweight design and lazy loading keep pages quick and your Core Web Vitals high.

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SEO-Friendly

Clean HTML ensures search engines can index Ticker content.

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WCAG-Compliant

Accessible for keyboard navigation and screen readers.

Reviews

What Users Love About RSS.app

Trustpilot
Rated 4.7 out of 54.7
Ben Wiser avatar
Ben Wiser

Jun 20, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
RSS App the only option for RSS feed generation

RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.

Brian Talamo avatar
Brian Talamo

Jun 10, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
Highly recommend this RSS feed email / widget generator service.

I've worked with many RSS feed generators in the past 15 years. RSS.app has put together an amazing service that is very customizable with so many features. Support is also top notch and responds to your basic and advanced questions quickly and professionally. Highly recommend for all your RSS feed needs. Our trucking news hub website couldn't work without it. Thank you.

Junell Felsburg avatar
Junell Felsburg

Jun 2, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
Above and Beyond Help

As part of a new project, my team wanted to monitor release notes on a product; however, the formatting did not match any RSS builder we could find. I reached out to RSS.App support, as you never know if you don't ask. Not only did I speak to someone the same day, but I spoke to someone who was knowledgeable, kind, and clearly wanted to understand the issue. It has been a few weeks, but after many revisions and direct support, all of my release notes are in a way that my users understand and find value in. Honestly, it has been an exceptional experience, and I will be pushing everyone I know to RSS.app for their RSS needs.

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Caroline Traweger

May 29, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
Highly recommend RSS.app

Very impressed with RSS.app. We connected our MailChimp newsletter to a feed on our website. The support provided has been outstanding! Thank you.

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Lindsey

May 5, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
RSS.app has been fantastic

RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.

M
Marcelo Rodriguez

Apr 30, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
RSS.app Great product & Service

Great product and awesome customer service. Prompt response with support.

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I embed the Ticker widget?
After generating a feed, choose Ticker and click “Add to Website.” Copy the snippet we give you, paste it into your site, and the widget will appear right away.
Can I use multiple feeds in my Ticker?
Yes. You can combine multiple feeds into a single feed using our Bundles feature. Just add all the feeds you want to include to a Bundle and the Ticker will show the latest posts from all sources.
What can I display in my Ticker?
You can show headlines from articles, blog posts, newsletters, job boards, or social media feeds. If it has a title, the Ticker can display it.
Can I customize my Ticker?
Yes! Just click ”Customize” and start clicking around. You can change colors, fonts, and scroll speed or direction until it looks exactly how you want. No design skills needed.

Ready to Get Started?

Join thousands of customers already using our Ticker widget.
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