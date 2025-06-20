Stay Ahead with Website Change Detection
Monitor any webpage for updates and get notified when something changes. From text edits and new links to image updates and price fluctuations.Get Started Now
Why Change Detection Matters
Competitive Advantage
Instantly detect competitor updates to pricing or content and respond faster than anyone else.
Instant Alerts
Get automated alerts in Slack, Discord or Telegram when a change happens. No more refreshing pages or missing updates.
Content You Can Trust
Ensure your content, reports, and data stay reliable by always working with the latest information.
What You Can Track with Change Detection
Text Updates
Detect changes in on-page text like product descriptions, announcements, news articles, or policy updates.
Link Changes
Get alerted when URLs are added, removed, or redirected. Ideal for catching broken links, affiliate changes, or hidden SEO tweaks.
Image Updates
Detect updates to banners, product photos, or branded assets. Stay informed about design shifts that impact trust and conversion.
Price & Data Tracking
Monitor changes in numeric values like product prices, availability, ratings, or performance metrics. Great for e-commerce and finance.
How Change Detection Works In 3 Steps
Select Target Element1
Choose the exact page element you want to track: text, link, image, or number.
Configure Monitoring2
Use the CSS selector or set up custom rules to define what to track.
Get Instant Alerts3
Receive notifications in Discord, Telegram, or Slack whenever a change is detected so you can act immediately.
Why Use Change Detection?
Relevant Alerts
Get notified only when the exact element you care about changes.
Productivity Boost
Automate tracking workflows and skip the manual page refreshes or repetitive checks.
Reliable Content
Keep your site up to date with the most accurate, verified information at all times.
Security Monitoring
Catch unexpected edits or unauthorized changes that might indicate security issues.
Custom Alerts
Control when, where, and how alerts reach you.
History Tracking
Access a full timeline of detected changes for easier audits, reporting, and analysis.
Where Change Detection Makes an Impact
Content Aggregation
Collect updates from any website automatically to keep your data always fresh.
Competitor Analysis
Track competitor websites for product updates, pricing changes, or new campaigns.
Regulatory Compliance
Detect unauthorized edits or modifications to ensure compliance with industry standards.
Price Monitoring
Follow price shifts on e-commerce or financial sites in real time and adjust your strategy instantly.
What Users Love About RSS.app
Jun 20, 2025
RSS App the only option for RSS feed generation
RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.
Jun 10, 2025
Highly recommend this RSS feed email / widget generator service.
I've worked with many RSS feed generators in the past 15 years. RSS.app has put together an amazing service that is very customizable with so many features. Support is also top notch and responds to your basic and advanced questions quickly and professionally. Highly recommend for all your RSS feed needs. Our trucking news hub website couldn't work without it. Thank you.
Jun 2, 2025
Above and Beyond Help
As part of a new project, my team wanted to monitor release notes on a product; however, the formatting did not match any RSS builder we could find. I reached out to RSS.App support, as you never know if you don't ask. Not only did I speak to someone the same day, but I spoke to someone who was knowledgeable, kind, and clearly wanted to understand the issue. It has been a few weeks, but after many revisions and direct support, all of my release notes are in a way that my users understand and find value in. Honestly, it has been an exceptional experience, and I will be pushing everyone I know to RSS.app for their RSS needs.
May 29, 2025
Highly recommend RSS.app
Very impressed with RSS.app. We connected our MailChimp newsletter to a feed on our website. The support provided has been outstanding! Thank you.
May 5, 2025
RSS.app has been fantastic
RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.
Apr 30, 2025
RSS.app Great product & Service
Great product and awesome customer service. Prompt response with support.