Stay Ahead with Website Change Detection

Monitor any webpage for updates and get notified when something changes. From text edits and new links to image updates and price fluctuations.

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Trusted and used by thousands of companies
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Why Change Detection Matters

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Competitive Advantage

Instantly detect competitor updates to pricing or content and respond faster than anyone else.

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Instant Alerts

Get automated alerts in Slack, Discord or Telegram when a change happens. No more refreshing pages or missing updates.

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Content You Can Trust

Ensure your content, reports, and data stay reliable by always working with the latest information.

What You Can Track with Change Detection

Text Updates

Detect changes in on-page text like product descriptions, announcements, news articles, or policy updates.

Text Updates

Link Changes

Get alerted when URLs are added, removed, or redirected. Ideal for catching broken links, affiliate changes, or hidden SEO tweaks.

Link Changes

Image Updates

Detect updates to banners, product photos, or branded assets. Stay informed about design shifts that impact trust and conversion.

Image Updates

Price & Data Tracking

Monitor changes in numeric values like product prices, availability, ratings, or performance metrics. Great for e-commerce and finance.

Price & Data Tracking

How Change Detection Works In 3 Steps

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Select Target Element

1

Choose the exact page element you want to track: text, link, image, or number.

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Configure Monitoring

2

Use the CSS selector or set up custom rules to define what to track.

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Get Instant Alerts

3

Receive notifications in Discord, Telegram, or Slack whenever a change is detected so you can act immediately.

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Why Use Change Detection?

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Relevant Alerts

Get notified only when the exact element you care about changes.

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Productivity Boost

Automate tracking workflows and skip the manual page refreshes or repetitive checks.

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Reliable Content

Keep your site up to date with the most accurate, verified information at all times.

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Security Monitoring

Catch unexpected edits or unauthorized changes that might indicate security issues.

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Custom Alerts

Control when, where, and how alerts reach you.

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History Tracking

Access a full timeline of detected changes for easier audits, reporting, and analysis.

Where Change Detection Makes an Impact

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Content Aggregation

Collect updates from any website automatically to keep your data always fresh.

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Competitor Analysis

Track competitor websites for product updates, pricing changes, or new campaigns.

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Regulatory Compliance

Detect unauthorized edits or modifications to ensure compliance with industry standards.

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Price Monitoring

Follow price shifts on e-commerce or financial sites in real time and adjust your strategy instantly.

Reviews

What Users Love About RSS.app

Trustpilot
Rated 4.7 out of 54.7
Ben Wiser avatar
Ben Wiser

Jun 20, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
RSS App the only option for RSS feed generation

RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.

Brian Talamo avatar
Brian Talamo

Jun 10, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
Highly recommend this RSS feed email / widget generator service.

I've worked with many RSS feed generators in the past 15 years. RSS.app has put together an amazing service that is very customizable with so many features. Support is also top notch and responds to your basic and advanced questions quickly and professionally. Highly recommend for all your RSS feed needs. Our trucking news hub website couldn't work without it. Thank you.

Junell Felsburg avatar
Junell Felsburg

Jun 2, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
Above and Beyond Help

As part of a new project, my team wanted to monitor release notes on a product; however, the formatting did not match any RSS builder we could find. I reached out to RSS.App support, as you never know if you don't ask. Not only did I speak to someone the same day, but I spoke to someone who was knowledgeable, kind, and clearly wanted to understand the issue. It has been a few weeks, but after many revisions and direct support, all of my release notes are in a way that my users understand and find value in. Honestly, it has been an exceptional experience, and I will be pushing everyone I know to RSS.app for their RSS needs.

C
Caroline Traweger

May 29, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
Highly recommend RSS.app

Very impressed with RSS.app. We connected our MailChimp newsletter to a feed on our website. The support provided has been outstanding! Thank you.

L
Lindsey

May 5, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
RSS.app has been fantastic

RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.

M
Marcelo Rodriguez

Apr 30, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
RSS.app Great product & Service

Great product and awesome customer service. Prompt response with support.

Automate What Matters. Catch Every Change.

Stop checking pages manually. Monitor content, links, images, and get notified the moment something shifts.
Get Started Now