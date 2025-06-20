ウェブサイト変更検知で先手を打つ

あらゆるウェブページの更新を監視し、何かが変更されたときに通知されます。テキストの編集や新しいリンクから、画像の更新や価格の変動まで。

今すぐ始めましょう
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何千もの企業に信頼され、利用されている
WebflowThe Ohio State UniversityMicrosoftStripeStanford UniversityHarvard UniversityHubSpot

変化検出が重要な理由

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競争優位性

競合他社の価格やコンテンツの更新を即座に察知し、誰よりも早く対応する。

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インスタント・アラート

変更が発生したら、Slack、Discord、Telegramで自動アラートを受け取ろう。ページをリフレッシュしたり、アップデートを見逃したりする必要はもうありません。

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信頼できるコンテンツ

コンテンツ、レポート、データの信頼性を維持するには、常に最新の情報を使用する必要があります。

変更検出で追跡できること

テキスト更新

商品説明、お知らせ、ニュース記事、ポリシーの更新など、ページ上のテキストの変更を検出します。

テキスト更新

リンクの変更

URLが追加、削除、リダイレクトされるとアラートが表示されます。リンク切れ、アフィリエイトの変更、隠れたSEOの微調整をキャッチするのに最適です。

リンクの変更

画像更新

バナー、商品写真、ブランド資産の更新を検出します。信頼とコンバージョンに影響を与えるデザインの変化について常に情報を得ることができます。

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価格とデータのトラッキング

商品価格、在庫状況、評価、パフォーマンス指標などの数値の変化を監視します。Eコマースやファイナンスに最適です。

価格とデータのトラッキング

変更検出の3つのステップ

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ターゲット要素を選択

1

追跡したいページ要素（テキスト、リンク、画像、番号）を選択してください。

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モニタリングの設定

2

CSSセレクタを使用するか、カスタムルールを設定して追跡対象を定義する。

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即時アラート

3

Discord、Telegram、Slackで変更を検知した際に通知を受け取ることで、即座に対応することができます。

今すぐ始める

なぜ変更検出を使うのか？

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関連アラート

気になる要素が変更されたときだけ通知を受け取る。

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生産性向上

トラッキングのワークフローを自動化し、手動でのページ更新や繰り返しのチェックを省略。

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信頼できるコンテンツ

常に正確で検証された情報でサイトを最新の状態に保ちましょう。

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セキュリティ監視

セキュリティ上の問題を示す可能性のある予期せぬ編集や不正な変更を検出する。

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カスタムアラート

いつ、どこで、どのようにアラートが届くかをコントロールできます。

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履歴追跡

検出された変更の完全なタイムラインにアクセスすることで、監査、報告、分析が容易になります。

変化検知がインパクトを与える場所

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コンテンツ・アグリゲーション

あらゆるウェブサイトから更新情報を自動的に収集し、データを常に新鮮に保ちます。

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競合分析

競合他社のウェブサイトを追跡し、製品の更新、価格の変更、新しいキャンペーンを確認する。

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規制遵守

不正な編集や変更を検出し、業界標準への準拠を確保する。

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価格モニタリング

Eコマースや金融サイトの価格変動をリアルタイムで追跡し、即座に戦略を調整。

レビュー

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重要なことを自動化する。あらゆる変化を捉える。

手動でページをチェックする必要はありません。コンテンツ、リンク、画像を監視し、何かが変わった瞬間に通知を受け取る。
今すぐ始めましょう