Translate Any Feed in Seconds

Make your content globally accessible. Convert any RSS feed into the language your audience speaks with just a few clicks.

Get Started Now
headerTitle
Trusted and used by thousands of companies
WebflowThe Ohio State UniversityMicrosoftStripeStanford UniversityHarvard UniversityHubSpot

Why Choose Translate?

benefitsCard1Title

Break Language Barriers

Reach global readers by turning your feed into their local language. Perfect for media, blogs, and businesses expanding into international markets.

benefitsCard2Title

No-Code Setup

No coding or manual work required. Simply pick a language and let Translate handle everything automatically.

benefitsCard3Title

Always Up-To-Date

New posts in your feed are automatically translated, so your audience never misses important updates.

Key Features of Translate

Multi-Language Support

Translate your feeds into 30+ languages and connect with audiences across different regions and industries.

Multi-Language Support

Automatic Updates

Every new post in your feed is translated instantly so your content is always fresh and localized.

Automatic Updates

Any Feed, Any Source

Generate feeds from your favorite and embed them as widgets or receive alerts in Discord, Telegram, Slack, or email.

Any Feed, Any Source

DeepL Integration

Connect your DeepL API key to generate high-quality translations tailored to your audience.

DeepL Integration

Translate in 3 Simple Steps

stepsStep1Title

Generate Your Feed

1

Turn any website or social media page into a feed in just a few clicks with the RSS Generator.

stepsStep2Title

Select a Language

2

Choose from over 30 supported languages to automatically translate all content in your feed.

stepsStep3Title

Share & Embed

3

Share the XML link, embed as a widget, or send updates directly to Slack, Discord, Telegram, or email.

Generate My Feed

Benefits of Translate Feed

featuresCard1Title

Expand Global Reach

Make your content readable worldwide without duplicating posts. Reach new markets with minimal effort.

featuresCard2Title

Save Time And Resources

Skip manual translation and localization tasks. Automate everything and stay focused on your core work.

featuresCard3Title

Boost Engagement

Localized content performs better. Increase clicks, shares, and audience loyalty with every update.

featuresCard4Title

Integrate Anywhere

Use translated feeds with widgets, bots, or any platform that supports RSS.

featuresCard5Title

Translate Like a Human

Powered by DeepL for fluent, natural results that build credibility and reader trust.

featuresCard6Title

Stay Updated

Every new update is automatically translated so your global audience stays in the loop.

Translate for Every Audience

useCasesCard1Title

News And Media

Deliver international news in local languages and expand your readership globally.

useCasesCard2Title

Blogs And Content Creators

Translate posts to connect with new audiences and grow your influence worldwide.

useCasesCard3Title

Product Updates And Changelogs

Make release notes and feature updates accessible to global customers without the manual work.

useCasesCard4Title

Internal Communications And Teams

Support multilingual teams by translating announcements, documentation, and updates automatically.

Reviews

What Users Love About RSS.app

Trustpilot
Rated 4.7 out of 54.7
Ben Wiser avatar
Ben Wiser

Jun 20, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
RSS App the only option for RSS feed generation

RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.

Brian Talamo avatar
Brian Talamo

Jun 10, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
Highly recommend this RSS feed email / widget generator service.

I've worked with many RSS feed generators in the past 15 years. RSS.app has put together an amazing service that is very customizable with so many features. Support is also top notch and responds to your basic and advanced questions quickly and professionally. Highly recommend for all your RSS feed needs. Our trucking news hub website couldn't work without it. Thank you.

Junell Felsburg avatar
Junell Felsburg

Jun 2, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
Above and Beyond Help

As part of a new project, my team wanted to monitor release notes on a product; however, the formatting did not match any RSS builder we could find. I reached out to RSS.App support, as you never know if you don't ask. Not only did I speak to someone the same day, but I spoke to someone who was knowledgeable, kind, and clearly wanted to understand the issue. It has been a few weeks, but after many revisions and direct support, all of my release notes are in a way that my users understand and find value in. Honestly, it has been an exceptional experience, and I will be pushing everyone I know to RSS.app for their RSS needs.

C
Caroline Traweger

May 29, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
Highly recommend RSS.app

Very impressed with RSS.app. We connected our MailChimp newsletter to a feed on our website. The support provided has been outstanding! Thank you.

L
Lindsey

May 5, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
RSS.app has been fantastic

RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.

M
Marcelo Rodriguez

Apr 30, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
RSS.app Great product & Service

Great product and awesome customer service. Prompt response with support.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I translate into multiple languages at once?
Yes, you can create a separate feed for each target language to support multilingual output.
Will new posts be translated automatically?
Absolutely. Once Translate is set up, all future updates are translated instantly.
What’s the difference between standard translation and DeepL?
DeepL offers more advanced, context-aware translations that feel natural and accurate.
Can I keep both original and translated text?
Yes, you can create the feed twice to show both versions: one original, one translated.

Start Translating Your Feeds Today

Expand your reach and connect with readers worldwide. Automatically convert any RSS feed into 30+ languages with automatic updates and professional-quality results.
Get Started Now