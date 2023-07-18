Add News & Social Feeds to Your Squarespace Website

LOG IN
Add News Feeds to Your Squarespace Website

Save time by adding responsive and dynamic news feed widgets to your Squarespace website

Squarespace + RSS.app

Showcase your Widgets in Squarespace with RSS.app

Adding news widgets to your Squarespace website is easier than ever! With the Squarespace and RSS.app integration, you can customize your own widget and paste the widget code snippet onto your website without any coding knowledge.

You can display industry news, new trends, and even videos in your widget. The easy set up will allow you to embed your widget in a matter of minutes. The dynamic widget is responsive to any screen size and updates automatically.

Squarespace lets you build your own brand. Use RSS.app with Squarespace to display the latest trends and develop your customer base.

Bundles Overview Image

Embed News to your Squarespace Website

You can add content to your Squarespace website using widgets. Both Iframe and Javascript widgets are available and can be customized to meet the theme of your Squarespace website. Widgets bring more content and help your customers discover new trends.

Autobatically Updated

Each widget is updated automatically on your Squarespace website. There is no need to manually update or re-create any feeds. Updates will be reflected in both RSS.app and your Squarespace website.

Bundles Overview Image
Bundles Settings Illustration
List Widget Example

Easy Customizations

Choose from any widget style like news wall, list, carousel, ticker or magazine. Customize any element of your widget to fit your website’s theme. Once you are finished, just paste the code snippet onto your Squarespace website and enjoy your new auto-updated widget!

Join thousands of Small Businesses using RSS.app + Squarespace

Frequently Asked Questions

Embedding is simple! Select the feed you want to embed by going to ‘My feeds’. Under the feed ‘Overview’, copy the XML or CSV URL and paste it into your website builder. That’s it!

Great question! New content will be posted every 24 hours, 30 minutes or 15 minutes, depending on the plan you subscribe to. For plan information, check out our pricing page.'

Absolutely no coding is required! Just paste the RSS feed code snippet into your website builder! That’s it!

Some website builders will require you to subscribe to certain plans to get the “embed html’ feature. Please keep this in mind when adding feeds to a specific builder.

Yes! We offer BOTH Javascript and iFrame widgets that can be embedded into your website builder!