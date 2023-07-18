Add News & Social Feeds to Your Weebly Website

Add News Feeds to Your Weebly Website
The quickest way to curate news feeds on your Weebly website
Weebly + RSS.app
Embed Auto-Updated Feeds in Weebly with RSS.app
Keep your Weebly website updated automatically with new content from RSS.app. This intuitive integration is simple to use and is a fast way to generate content.
Showcase the latest news or trends on your website in a dynamic widget that auto-updates without any coding.
The widgets are completely customizeable which gives you free range to create your own style and match it to your website.
Weebly’s simplistic platform allows for quick website building. Incorporate RSS.app’s widgets to advertise your brand.
Automatic Updates
Each news feed you create will be updated automatically. This way, you will see the latest posts first. Once you embed your widget to your Weebly website, your feed will update by itself without needing to go back to RSS.app.
Fully Customizeable Widgets
Each widget can be completely customized to reflect your website’s aesthetic. Change colors, fonts, add filters and even the style of the cards. All of this with no coding knowledge needed!
Join thousands of Small Businesses using RSS.app + Weebly
Frequently Asked Questions
How can I embed RSS feeds to my website?
Embedding is simple! Select the feed you want to embed by going to ‘My feeds’. Under the feed ‘Overview’, copy the XML or CSV URL and paste it into your website builder. That’s it!
When will new content be posted in my feed?
Great question! New content will be posted every 24 hours, 30 minutes or 15 minutes, depending on the plan you subscribe to. For plan information, check out our pricing page.'
Do I have to do any coding?
Absolutely no coding is required! Just paste the RSS feed code snippet into your website builder! That’s it!
Will I be able to add my feeds to any website builder?
Some website builders will require you to subscribe to certain plans to get the “embed html’ feature. Please keep this in mind when adding feeds to a specific builder.