Add News & Social Feeds to Your Wix Website

Add News Feeds to Your
Wix Website
The fastest and simplest way to add curated news feeds to your Wix website.
Wix + RSS.app
Add News Feeds with the Wix and RSS.app Integration
Embed dynamic news widgets to your Wix website with this powerful integration. RSS.app is the easiest way to generate high quality RSS feeds that can be embedded into your Wix website.
The Wix integration allows you to showcase the latest industry news in your own customizable widget right on your website without any coding knowledge.
The seamless integration helps you embed dynamic content and keep your visitors informed. The widgets can be embedded absolutely anywhere on your Wix website.
Wix is a site builder platform that allows businesses to create websites. Use RSS.app with Wix to make your brand stronger.
Auto Updated News Feed
Your news feed will update automatically to display the latest and most recent posts. No need to worry or manually re-create the feed.
Fast and Simple Setup
Absolutely no coding required! Just copy the iFrame or Javascript code snippet from RSS.app and paste it on your Wix website editor. That’s it! The news feed will auto-update automatically so no upkeep is required.
Join thousands of Small Businesses using RSS.app + Wix
Frequently Asked Questions
How can I embed RSS feeds to my website?
Embedding is simple! Select the feed you want to embed by going to ‘My feeds’. Under the feed ‘Overview’, copy the XML or CSV URL and paste it into your website builder. That’s it!
When will new content be posted in my feed?
Great question! New content will be posted every 24 hours, 30 minutes or 15 minutes, depending on the plan you subscribe to. For plan information, check out our pricing page.'
Do I have to do any coding?
Absolutely no coding is required! Just paste the RSS feed code snippet into your website builder! That’s it!
Will I be able to add my feeds to any website builder?
Some website builders will require you to subscribe to certain plans to get the “embed html’ feature. Please keep this in mind when adding feeds to a specific builder.