MedicalNewsToday RSS Feed
In a matter of seconds and without a single line of code, RSS.app allows you to create RSS feeds from any webpage or section (COVID-19, Cancer / Oncology, Pediatrics / Children's Health, Mental Health). Just copy and paste the MedicalNewsToday URL below to get started.
Examples
https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/categories/covid-19
https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/categories/cancer-oncology
https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/categories/pediatrics
https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/categories/mental-health