Apr. 15 2022 · 3 min read

Adding content to your Squarespace website is very important. Content keeps your audience interested in new products and services. Embedding auto-updated news feeds to your website will help bring in more traffic and keep your audience engaged.



Display news feeds from top fashion websites on your Squarespace store. If you sell a service, you can display news related to your industry. Curating content shows your audience that you are credible and you are up to date with the latest trends.





What Is a News feed?

A news feed is a list of posts that are published on a website. It automatically updates with the newest content at the top. News feeds are great for keeping up with the latest industry news and trends. With new content constantly being published, news feeds are great for receiving updates in one place and not having to navigate to different websites. RSS.app makes news feeds super easy to add to your Squarespace website without any coding involved.

Check out: How to integrate RSS with Squarespace





Here’s How to Add News to Your Squarespace Website:

Step 1: Choose a website you want to display on your Squarespace website (ex. Entrepreneur Marketing Updates )

Step 2: Paste the website URL into RSS.app’s RSS feed generator . Click Generate.

Step 3: Save the feed by clicking Save to my feeds.

Step 4: Click on Widgets and select the widget you want to add to your website.

Check out: Top 5 news widgets for your website

Step 5: Customize your news feed according to your website style.

Step 6: Click Add To Website and choose either the Javascript or iFrame code snippet .

Step 7: Add the code snippet to your Squarespace website.

Choose the page you want to add the widget on. Click +, go to Code and paste the code snippet from step 6.

*Please note: JS and iFrame embeds are available on Business and Commerce plans.

Easy! Your news feed widget is now on your Squarespace website where you will see new content directly on your page. The widget will automatically get updated as new content is published.

