How to Create Keyword- and Region-Based RSS Feeds

Want to keep track of news about a specific topic or location without wading through unrelated posts? With RSS.app , you can generate RSS feeds that filter content by keywords, regions, or both—so you get exactly the updates you care about.

Here’s how to create your own customized, high-intent news feeds:

Step 1: Enter Keywords into the RSS Generator

Head to the RSS Generator .

In the search bar, type the keyword or phrase you're interested in. This could be anything from "electric vehicles" to "US elections". The generator will search major sources and generate a feed focused on that term.

💡 Tip: Use quotes for exact matches or combine terms (e.g. "artificial intelligence" AND healthcare) to narrow your focus.

Step 3: Add a Region (Optional)

To target a specific location, include the region or country in your search (e.g., "floods" AND "India" or "tech layoffs" AND "California"). This helps narrow results to region-specific news or updates.

Step 4: Click Generate

Click the Generate button and wait a few seconds while the feed is created. You’ll get a live preview of recent posts matching your criteria.

Step 5: Save and Use Your Feed

Once you’re happy with the results, click Save to My Feeds. You can now:

Apply filters to refine content

to refine content Embed the feed as a widget on your site

on your site Set up email , Slack , Discord , or Telegram alerts

, , , or alerts Combine it with other feeds into a custom bundle