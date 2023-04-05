LOG IN
Apr. 08 2023 · 5 min read

15 Best Crypto Websites To Get RSS Feeds From

Discover our curated list of crypto industry websites, perfect for inspiring RSS feed creation. Stay updated with the latest events and news in cryptocurrencies from a diverse range of sources.

icon-CoinDesk

CoinDesk

https://www.coindesk.com
CoinDesk is a global leader in news, information, and prices about blockchain and cryptocurrencies. It offers the latest news, articles, and in-depth analysis with an independent perspective.

~200+ articles/week

30M+ visits/month

USA

Cointelegraph

https://cointelegraph.com
Cointelegraph is a digital media platform covering news of the crypto and blockchain industries globally. They publish a wide array of reports on the latest developments, market analysis, and in-depth features.

~150+ articles/week

15M+ visits/month

USA

icon-Bitcoin Magazine

Bitcoin Magazine

https://bitcoinmagazine.com
Bitcoin Magazine is the original source of news, information, and expert commentary on Bitcoin, blockchain, and related cryptocurrency technology. It offers news, guides, price analysis, and more.

~100+ articles/week

8M+ visits/month

USA

icon-Decrypt

Decrypt

https://decrypt.co
Decrypt publishes the latest news and insights about decentralized digital money, blockchain technology and fintech. They provide in-depth analysis, expert opinion, context and commentary.

~120+ articles/week

7M+ visits/month

USA

CryptoSlate

https://cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate is a popular destination for blockchain researchers — featuring cryptocurrency news, coin rankings, a product database and blockchain events.

~80+ articles/week

5M+ visits/month

USA

CoinTelegraph Magazine

https://magazine.cointelegraph.com
CoinTelegraph Magazine is a new publication that goes beyond the daily news and delves much more deeply into the stories, trends, and personalities that inspire cryptocurrency and blockchain conversations around the world.

~20+ articles/week

4M+ visits/month

USA

Crypto Briefing

https://cryptobriefing.com
Crypto Briefing exists to advocate for the safe and responsible integration of blockchain and cryptocurrency into mainstream life. It aims to provide the public with a balanced view of the current market environment.

~60+ articles/week

3M+ visits/month

USA

CCN

https://www.ccn.com
CCN.com, also known as CryptoCoinsNews, is a news site focusing on bitcoin, ethereum, ICOs, blockchain technology, and the next-gen web. They offer the latest news, prices, breakthroughs and analysis.

~70+ articles/week

2M+ visits/month

Norway

The Block

https://www.theblockcrypto.com
The Block is the leading research, analysis and news brand in the digital asset space. They offer a premium newsletter, research portal and news service for enthusiasts of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies.

~50+ articles/week

2M+ visits/month

USA

icon-Crypto News

Crypto News

https://cryptonews.com
Crypto News provides the latest news and updates on all things cryptocurrency. It also features educational articles and market analysis about the different coins and blockchain technology.

~40+ articles/week

1M+ visits/month

USA

Bitcoinist

https://bitcoinist.com
Bitcoinist is a Bitcoin news portal providing breaking news, guides, price analysis about decentralized digital money, blockchain technology and Fintech.

~60+ articles/week

1M+ visits/month

USA

icon-Blockchain News

Blockchain News

https://www.the-blockchain.com
Blockchain News focuses on Blockchain technology, crypto assets, and emerging Fintech trends. It features a mix of short news articles, long-form features, and reviews.

~30+ articles/week

800K+ visits/month

Netherlands

NewsBTC

https://www.newsbtc.com
NewsBTC is a news service that covers bitcoin news, technical analysis & forecasts for bitcoin and other altcoins. It offers a platform for writers and publishers to get their content out to the public.

~70+ articles/week

750K+ visits/month

USA

Bitcoin News

https://news.bitcoin.com
Bitcoin News features the latest news and information on Bitcoin and its ecosystem. They offer analysis, op-ed's, crypto-technologies, and all the news about Bitcoin.

~50+ articles/week

600K+ visits/month

Saint Kitts and Nevis

icon-CryptoPotato

CryptoPotato

https://cryptopotato.com
CryptoPotato is a world leading source in news, analysis and information for investment on digital currencies such as Bitcoin, and its underlying technology – the blockchain.

~40+ articles/week

500K+ visits/month

Bulgaria