Discover our curated list of technology industry websites, perfect for inspiring RSS feed creation. Stay updated with the latest events and news in the world of technology from a diverse range of reliable sources.
TechCrunch is a leading technology media property, dedicated to obsessively profiling startups, reviewing new Internet products, and breaking tech news. It provides a platform for emerging startups and innovators to showcase their work to a tech-savvy audience.
The Verge is an American technology news website that covers the intersection of technology, science, art, and culture. It's known for in-depth reporting, features, and product reviews, covering a range of consumer technology trends and devices.
Wired is a monthly American magazine and online publication that focuses on how emerging technologies affect culture, the economy, and politics. It offers a mix of in-depth reporting, news analysis, and insightful features about the latest trends in the tech world.
Ars Technica is a trusted source for technology news, tech policy analysis, breakdowns of the latest scientific advancements, gadget reviews, software, hardware, and beyond. The website caters to tech enthusiasts, IT professionals, and power users.
CNET is a world leader in tech product reviews, news, prices, videos, forums, and how-tos. It offers the latest news and reviews for technology and consumer electronics products, as well as a sizable download portal.
Gizmodo is a design, technology, science and science fiction website. It features articles on a wide range of topics including consumer electronics, digital trends, software, apps, robotics, tech culture, and more.
Engadget is a multilingual technology blog network with daily coverage of gadgets and consumer electronics. It also publishes product guides, reviews, features, and other articles relevant to its tech-savvy audience.
ZDNet delivers 24/7 news coverage and analysis on the trends, technologies, and opportunities that matter to IT professionals and decision makers. It's a hub for in-depth reviews and commentary on the enterprise IT landscape.
Slashdot is a social news website that originally billed itself as 'News for Nerds.' It features news stories on science, technology, and politics that are submitted and evaluated by site users and editors.
Digital Trends is a technology news, lifestyle, and information website that publishes news, reviews, guides, how-to articles, descriptive videos and podcasts about technology and consumer electronics globally.
The Next Web is a website dedicated to technology news, business, and culture. It brings insightful and dynamic content covering everything from latest tech news, in-depth features, to profiles on start-ups.
Gigaom is a blog-related media company that offers news, analysis, and opinions on startups, emerging technologies, and other technology related topics. It's known for its deep and transparent insight into the disruptive technologies shaping our future.
Tom's Hardware is an online publication providing articles, news, price comparisons, videos and reviews on computer hardware and high technology. It provides thorough reviews and how-to guides on computer components and consumer electronics.
GeekWire is a technology news website that covers startups and established tech companies. The site covers a wide variety of tech-related topics including Microsoft, Amazon, tech startups, and the intersection of technology with social issues.
TechRadar is a UK-based online publication focused on technology, with news and reviews of tech products, especially gadgets. It provides expert buying advice on tech products along with the latest product reviews.
ExtremeTech is a leading technology weblog, which deals with hardware, software, science and other technologies that drive the new economy. It is aimed at providing deep contextual information about current and future technology trends.
ReadWrite is a blog that provides in-depth coverage about the future of digital technology, presented from various angles. It covers the latest news and views from IoT, connected cars, digital health, fintech and smart homes, among others.
Wired UK is a full-color monthly magazine that reports primarily on the effects of science and technology. It covers a broad range of topics including design, architecture, culture, the economy, politics and philosophy.
Fossbytes is a leading source of tech news, in-depth reviews, buying guides, and tutorials. Fossbytes primarily focuses on Open Source technologies, cybersecurity, startups, and emerging tech that influences people around the world.
Ubergizmo is a popular news site that features a wide range of consumer electronics, mobile devices and technology trends. It offers straightforward news, reviews and guides for readers interested in consumer electronics and gadgets.
BGR, also known as Boy Genius Report, is a technology-influenced website that covers topics ranging from consumer gadgets, to entertainment, gaming, and science. Its primary focus is on news and devices associated with mobile innovation.
GizChina is a popular website for news, reviews, and information related to Chinese and Asian technology. It's known for breaking news about new devices, technology trends, and insights into the growing tech scene in China and Asia.
Eurogamer is a British video game journalism website focused on video game reviews, news, previews, interviews, and video game console guides. It's known for its in-depth analysis and often retrospective articles about games.
TechNode is a leading international technology media platform in China. The site covers the latest news and trends about technology in China and Asia, with a special focus on startups and emerging tech.
Pocket-lint is a UK-based independent online gadget news and reviews site that delivers an informed, no-nonsense take on tech and lifestyle. The site features news, product reviews, features and how-to guides.
PhoneArena is a premium website for new phone information. From latest phone specifications, in-depth reviews, head-to-head comparisons, and comprehensive guides, it provides a detailed analysis of all mobile phones.
T3 magazine is a UK-based technology magazine, which specialises in gadgets, gizmos, and other technology. The website features product reviews, consumer guides, top ranked technology products, and news related to tech and lifestyle.
IT Pro provides real-world insight and advice to guide business and technology decision makers through the maze of information and communication technology investment. IT Pro is a comprehensive technology news website covering all areas of IT.