Transform your Email Newsletters into RSS Feeds

Introducing RSS.app’s effortless method to merge email newsletters into your own personalized RSS feed! Our innovative Newsletter RSS feed feature enables you to create a unique email address solely for newsletter subscriptions. This eliminates the hassle of navigating through different platforms to find news or information, as it ensures that relevant and engaging content is directly and conveniently consolidated in one accessible location.





How to follow your favorite newsletters with RSS feeds:

1. Click ‘+ New Feed’

2. Select ‘Newsletters’





3. Select a newsletter you're interested in (In this example, I’ll use the ‘Growth Archive’ newsletter) and click ‘Create Feed’





4. Now that the feed is created, you’ll need to subscribe to the newsletter.



5. Copy the email address we provide and click ‘Subscribe’.





This will take you to the newsletter where you will need to paste the email address you just copied and click 'Subscribe’.





6. That’s it! Once a new post is published in the newsletter, you will receive it in your RSS feed!



The specific newsletter in this example posts every Monday. So once a week, I’ll get a new post sent to my feed.

If you are looking to follow your own newsletter, skip step 3. Instead, complete step 1 and 2, then enter the name you would like to have for your newsletter and click ‘Create Newsletter Feed’.





Follow step 5 to subscribe to the newsletter of your choosing.



What else can I do with my Newsletter RSS feed?

Add your newsletter RSS feed to your website using our customizable RSS widgets. RSS feeds help you stay up-to-date with the latest content from your favorite sources and topics without having to visit each site individually. These feeds automatically update so you will always receive new articles, blog posts, podcasts, and videos, as soon as they're published. RSS feeds are completely customizable and allow you to choose your sources, combine your feeds into one, and filter your feed to show only the most relevant content. Send the RSS feed to your email to receive the latest news alerts.