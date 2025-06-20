Auto-Post to Discord, Slack & Telegram
Connect any RSS feed, Twitter/X, YouTube, Instagram, or TikTok to your channels. New posts appear automatically. Trusted by 10,000+ marketing teams worldwide.Get Started Now
Why Teams Love RSS.app
Reliable automation that just works. No developers needed.
Always On, Always Working
Your bots monitor sources 24/7/365. New content gets posted automatically — even while you sleep.
Fast 15-Minute Updates
Feeds refresh every 15 minutes. Be among the first to share breaking news and trending content.
Complete Control
Filter by keywords, set posting schedules, customize every message. Share only what matters.
No Code. Ever.
Visual setup takes 2 minutes. Connect accounts with one click. Zero technical skills required.
Any Source → Any Channel
Generate RSS feeds from any website or social profile, then auto-post to Discord, Telegram, Slack, or Email.
Categories
Categories
Pick a source to connect with Discord
Send new X posts to your Discord channel
Send new Instagram posts to your Discord channel
Send new RSS feed updates to your Discord channel
Send new YouTube videos to your Discord channel
Send new TikTok videos to your Discord channel
Send new Google News articles in Discord channel
Send new Facebook posts to your Discord channel
Post new Reddit posts to your Discord channel
Send new LinkedIn updates to your Discord channel
Go Live in 3 Simple Steps
1. Pick Your Source1
RSS feeds, Twitter/X, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Reddit, Facebook, or Google News.
2. Connect Your Channel2
One-click authorization for Discord, Telegram, or Slack. Or just add your email.
3. Sit Back & Relax3
Your bot posts new content automatically. Every 15 minutes. Forever.
Everything You Need to Automate Content
Smart Keyword Filters
Include or exclude posts by keyword, hashtag, or author. Get exactly what you want.
Beautiful Rich Embeds
Messages with images, titles, descriptions, and links. Fully customizable to match your style.
Daily & Weekly Digests
Bundle updates into scheduled summaries instead of individual posts. Reduce notification fatigue.
Multiple Destinations
Send one source to many channels. Different content for different audiences.
Delivery Logs
See exactly what was posted and when. Full transparency on every message.
API & Webhook Access
Build custom integrations with our developer-friendly REST API.
Popular Use Cases
Marketing Teams
Auto-share your blog posts, press mentions, and social content across all team channels.
Community Managers
Keep Discord and Telegram communities active with fresh content and updates.
Competitive Intelligence
Monitor competitor blogs, news coverage, and industry trends in real-time.
Research & Academia
Track arXiv, PubMed, and patent feeds. Get instant alerts on new publications.
What Users Love About RSS.app
Jun 20, 2025
RSS App the only option for RSS feed generation
RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.
Jun 10, 2025
Highly recommend this RSS feed email / widget generator service.
I've worked with many RSS feed generators in the past 15 years. RSS.app has put together an amazing service that is very customizable with so many features. Support is also top notch and responds to your basic and advanced questions quickly and professionally. Highly recommend for all your RSS feed needs. Our trucking news hub website couldn't work without it. Thank you.
Jun 2, 2025
Above and Beyond Help
As part of a new project, my team wanted to monitor release notes on a product; however, the formatting did not match any RSS builder we could find. I reached out to RSS.App support, as you never know if you don't ask. Not only did I speak to someone the same day, but I spoke to someone who was knowledgeable, kind, and clearly wanted to understand the issue. It has been a few weeks, but after many revisions and direct support, all of my release notes are in a way that my users understand and find value in. Honestly, it has been an exceptional experience, and I will be pushing everyone I know to RSS.app for their RSS needs.
May 29, 2025
Highly recommend RSS.app
Very impressed with RSS.app. We connected our MailChimp newsletter to a feed on our website. The support provided has been outstanding! Thank you.
May 5, 2025
RSS.app has been fantastic
RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.
Apr 30, 2025
RSS.app Great product & Service
Great product and awesome customer service. Prompt response with support.