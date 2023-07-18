Facebook Discord Bot
Facebook to Discord Bot: Simplify and Automate Your Posts Sharing

Empower Your Discord Community: Auto-Share new Facebook posts from Pages or Communities to Your Discord Channel or Group instantly

Instant Facebook Integration

New Facebook Posts Published by Bloggers or Communities

Discord Auto Sharing

Automatically Delivered to Your Discord Channel

Why use Facebook to Discord Bot

Time-Saving Automation

Streamline post sharing with the Facebook to Discord Bot. Automate content delivery to keep your audience engaged with the latest Facebook

Advanced Filters

Utilize powerful filters, including blacklist and whitelist keywords, for a curated posts experience. Enhance engagement and interaction within your Discord

No Coding Required

Set up the Facebook to Discord Bot effortlessly with our user-friendly interface. Link your Discord channel, configure Facebook sources, and enjoy automatic post sharing

Facebook + Discord Integration

Increase engagement in your Discord Channel with simply to use Facebook automation and auto-sharing

Automatically Receive Notifications on Discord

Facebook posts

When new posts are published

Hi!

Discord gropus and chats

Auto-share posts in Discord

How Users Use Automatically Receive Notifications on to Discord Bot ?

Content Creators

Bloggers, vloggers, and influencers can use the bot to keep their fans and followers updated with their latest Automatically Receive Notifications on , strengthening the connection between the creator and the audience

Communities and Groups

Discord channels focused on specific topics, such as technology, gaming, or travel, can use the bot to share relevant content from Automatically Receive Notifications on, fostering a sense of community and stimulating discussions

Businesses and Brands

Companies can leverage the bot to share promotional videos, product launches, or industry news, keeping their customers informed and engaged

