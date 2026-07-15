Facebook Discord Bot

Simply enter any public Facebook page or group URL. RSS.app creates an RSS feed automatically. Then create a Discord webhook and paste the URL. The entire setup takes about 2 minutes.

How do I connect Facebook to Discord?

Yes! We offer a free plan that includes basic automation features. Premium plans unlock advanced filters, faster refresh rates, custom formatting, and priority support.

Is the Facebook to Discord bot free?

Our bot checks for new posts every 15 minutes on all plans. When new content is detected, it's posted to your Discord channel within seconds.

How often does the bot check for new posts?

Absolutely! Use keyword filters to include or exclude posts based on content, type (text, photo, video), or engagement metrics.

Can I filter which posts get shared to Discord?

Yes! Customize Discord embeds including text, images, and links. Add custom text and enable or disable rich embeds.

Can I customize how posts appear in Discord?

Does it work with Facebook pages, groups, and profiles?

Yes, our bot supports public Facebook pages and groups. Private groups and profiles require different access methods.