Facebook Discord Bot

Bots
Facebook to Discord Bot
Automation Bot

Facebook to Discord Bot: Auto-Share Posts Instantly

Automatically post Facebook page and group updates to your Discord server. Monitor any public page or group — share content in real-time. No coding required.

Facebook Integration

Create an RSS feed from any public Facebook page, group, or profile.

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Auto-Post to Discord

Every new post is automatically sent to your Discord channel via webhook.

Trusted and used by thousands of companies
WebflowThe Ohio State UniversityMicrosoftStripeStanford UniversityHarvard UniversityHubSpot

Why Choose the Facebook to Discord Bot?

24/7 Automated Posting
24/7 Automated Posting

Never miss new content. Your bot monitors Facebook pages around the clock and posts updates to Discord automatically.

Smart Keyword Filters
Smart Keyword Filters

Control every detail with advanced filters. Include or exclude by keyword, hashtag, author, or media type. Share only what matters.

Launch in 2 Minutes
Launch in 2 Minutes

Quick visual setup. No coding required. Connect your accounts and start automating immediately.

How to Set Up Facebook to Discord Bot

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Connect Facebook

1

Enter any public Facebook page or group URL. We'll create an RSS feed automatically.

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Connect Discord

2

Create a Discord webhook in your server and paste the URL. Takes just 30 seconds.

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Enjoy Automation

3

Posts appear in Discord automatically. Customize filters, formatting, and posting schedule.

Create Your Bot Now →
Facebook + Discord Integration

The easiest way to auto-share Facebook posts to Discord. Trusted by gaming communities, fan servers, and brand communities worldwide.

Powerful Features for Facebook to Discord Automation

Everything you need to automate content sharing between Facebook and Discord.

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Real-Time Updates

Feeds refresh every 15 minutes. New posts are shared to Discord within seconds of detection.

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Smart Content Filters

Include or exclude posts by keyword, content type, or engagement. Share only what matters most.

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Custom Embed Formatting

Control how posts appear in Discord. Customize embeds with text, images, and rich formatting.

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Multi-Channel Support

Send posts to multiple Discord channels or servers from a single Facebook source.

See Facebook to Discord in Action

New Facebook post published
New Facebook post published
Automated
Shared in Discord instantly
Shared in Discord instantly

Customize Facebook to Discord Bot Appearance

Add a webhook for advanced customization. Create a unique bot with your own name, avatar, and message formatting.

Add a Webhook
Add a Webhook

After creating your Facebook to Discord bot, navigate to settings to add a webhook and customize how posts appear in your Discord server.

Change Bot Name
Change Bot Name

Customize your bot's name to match your brand or community identity.

Upload Avatar
Upload Avatar

Set a custom avatar for your bot to create a distinctive presence in your community.

Card Elements
Card Elements

Customize title, description, images, author, and more. Tailor your bot's content for a personalized touch.

Who Uses the Facebook to Discord Bot?

Gaming & Fan Communities
Gaming & Fan Communities

Share Facebook page updates with your Discord community. Keep fans informed about news and announcements.

Brand Community Managers
Brand Community Managers

Cross-post brand content from Facebook to Discord. Build community engagement across platforms.

Interest-Based Servers
Interest-Based Servers

Share relevant Facebook content with your Discord members. Keep discussions active with fresh content.

Advanced Integration Features

Unlock powerful features including custom webhooks, embeds, multi-server support, mentions, and advanced filters.

Channel Management
Channel Management

Connect and manage multiple channels from one interface. Control where content is posted.

Rich Embeds
Rich Embeds

Beautiful message formatting with images, links, and custom styling to match your brand.

Multi-Server Support
Multi-Server Support

Distribute content across multiple servers or workspaces from a single dashboard.

Mentions & Roles
Mentions & Roles

Notify specific users or roles when important content is posted.

Automated Actions
Automated Actions

Set up triggers and conditions to control when and how content is posted.

Advanced Filters
Advanced Filters

Precise control over which content is shared. Filter by keywords, media, length, and more.

Frequently Asked Questions: Facebook to Discord Bot

How do I connect Facebook to Discord?
Simply enter any public Facebook page or group URL. RSS.app creates an RSS feed automatically. Then create a Discord webhook and paste the URL. The entire setup takes about 2 minutes.
Is the Facebook to Discord bot free?
Yes! We offer a free plan that includes basic automation features. Premium plans unlock advanced filters, faster refresh rates, custom formatting, and priority support.
How often does the bot check for new posts?
Our bot checks for new posts every 15 minutes on all plans. When new content is detected, it's posted to your Discord channel within seconds.
Can I filter which posts get shared to Discord?
Absolutely! Use keyword filters to include or exclude posts based on content, type (text, photo, video), or engagement metrics.
Can I customize how posts appear in Discord?
Yes! Customize Discord embeds including text, images, and links. Add custom text and enable or disable rich embeds.
Does it work with Facebook pages, groups, and profiles?
Yes, our bot supports public Facebook pages and groups. Private groups and profiles require different access methods.
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Ready to Automate Your Content?

Join 10,000+ teams saving hours every week with automated content sharing. Create your first bot in minutes.

2-minute setup
No coding required
15-min refresh rate

No credit card required • Free plan available