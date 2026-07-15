TikTok Discord Bot

TikTok to Discord Bot: Auto-Share Videos Instantly
Automatically post new TikTok videos to your Discord server. Monitor any TikTok profile or hashtag — and share updates in real-time. No coding required.
TikTok Integration
Create an RSS feed from any TikTok profile, hashtag, or search query.
Auto-Post to Discord
Every new video is automatically sent to your Discord channel via webhook.
Why Choose the TikTok to Discord Bot?
24/7 Automated Posting
Never miss a video. Your bot monitors TikTok around the clock and posts new content to Discord automatically.
Smart Keyword Filters
Control every detail with advanced filters. Include or exclude by keyword, hashtag, author, or media type. Share only what matters.
Launch in 2 Minutes
Quick visual setup. No coding required. Connect your accounts and start automating immediately.
How to Set Up TikTok to Discord Bot
Connect TikTok1
Enter any TikTok profile URL or hashtag. We'll create an RSS feed automatically.
Connect Discord2
Create a Discord webhook in your server and paste the URL. Takes just 30 seconds.
Enjoy Automation3
New videos appear in Discord automatically. Customize filters, formatting, and posting schedule.
TikTok + Discord Integration
The easiest way to auto-share TikTok videos to Discord. Trusted by communities, fan servers, and marketing teams worldwide.
Powerful Features for TikTok to Discord Automation
Everything you need to automate video sharing between TikTok and Discord.
Real-Time Updates
Feeds refresh every 15 minutes. New videos are posted to Discord within seconds of detection.
Smart Keyword Filters
Include or exclude videos by keyword, hashtag, or caption. Share only what matters to your community.
Custom Embed Formatting
Control how videos appear in Discord. Customize embeds with thumbnails, captions, and rich formatting.
Multi-Channel Support
Send videos to multiple Discord channels or servers from a single feed.
See TikTok to Discord in Action
Customize TikTok to Discord Bot Appearance
Add a webhook for advanced customization. Create a unique bot with your own name, avatar, and message formatting.
Add a Webhook
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Change Bot Name
Customize your bot's name to match your brand or community identity.
Upload Avatar
Set a custom avatar for your bot to create a distinctive presence in your community.
Card Elements
Customize title, description, images, author, and more. Tailor your bot's content for a personalized touch.
Who Uses the TikTok to Discord Bot?
Meme & Entertainment Servers
Keep your Discord server updated with viral TikTok content, trends, and entertainment automatically.
Creator Fan Communities
Share new videos from favorite TikTokers with your Discord community the moment they're posted.
Brand & Marketing Teams
Monitor influencer partnerships and competitor content. Share updates directly to team channels.
Advanced Integration Features
Unlock powerful features including custom webhooks, embeds, multi-server support, mentions, and advanced filters.
Channel Management
Connect and manage multiple channels from one interface. Control where content is posted.
Rich Embeds
Beautiful message formatting with images, links, and custom styling to match your brand.
Multi-Server Support
Distribute content across multiple servers or workspaces from a single dashboard.
Mentions & Roles
Notify specific users or roles when important content is posted.
Automated Actions
Set up triggers and conditions to control when and how content is posted.
Advanced Filters
Precise control over which content is shared. Filter by keywords, media, length, and more.
Frequently Asked Questions: TikTok to Discord Bot
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