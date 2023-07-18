Add News & Social Feeds to Your Drupal Website

Add News Feeds to Your Drupal Website
Embed dynamic news feeds to your Drupal website
Drupal + RSS.app
Showcase trending news on Drupal with RSS.ap
Embed news feeds to your Drupal website using widgets from RSS.app. This integration is the easiest and most efficient way to add news and keep your visitors engaged.
News feeds give your website a boost by displaying auto-updated content. You can display industry news or news related to specific trends.
Add these news feeds to your Drupal website with customized widgets. Widgets can be embedded using iframe or Javascript code snippets.
Drupal, a CMS platform allows for completely customizeable websites. Add widgets from RSS.app to increase you brand’s reliability.
Customizeable News Widgets
Each widget can be completely custimized according to your website theme. Change fonts, card colors, text colors and even filter out certain keywords. You can embed the widgets onto your Drupal website by choosing either iframe or Javascript code snippets.
Intuitive and Easy Setup
There is no need for any coding since each widget updates automatically. All you need to do is copy and paste the wiidget’s code snippet into you Drupal website editor.
Join thousands of Small Businesses using RSS.app + Drupal
Frequently Asked Questions
How can I embed RSS feeds to my website?
Embedding is simple! Select the feed you want to embed by going to ‘My feeds’. Under the feed ‘Overview’, copy the XML or CSV URL and paste it into your website builder. That’s it!
When will new content be posted in my feed?
Great question! New content will be posted every 24 hours, 30 minutes or 15 minutes, depending on the plan you subscribe to. For plan information, check out our pricing page.
Do I have to do any coding?
Absolutely no coding is required! Just paste the RSS feed code snippet into your website builder! That’s it!
Will I be able to add my feeds to any website builder?
Some website builders will require you to subscribe to certain plans to get the “embed html’ feature. Please keep this in mind when adding feeds to a specific builder.