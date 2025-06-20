Add News & Social Feeds to Your HTML Website
Keep your site fresh with auto-updating RSS widgets. No coding required, just copy and paste.Get Started Now
Embed News Widgets using the HTML and RSS.app Integration
Add dynamic news feeds to your HTML website with RSS.app. This integration is the easiest way to showcase reliable content on your website.Embed news feeds to your HTML website without any coding knowledge. RSS.app allows you to create RSS feeds from almost any website. Display the latest industry news to your visitors and keep them engaged with auto-updated content.Once you generate your feed, embed it on your HTML website. You can add it to any location of your website like the header, footer, sidebar or to the middle of the page. You can embed our RSS widgets anywhere you like.
How to Add RSS Feeds to Your HTML Site
Generate Your Feed in RSS.app
Paste any blog, news, or social link into the RSS Generator. We’ll instantly create a ready-to-use feed.
Choose Your Widget Style
Open the Widgets tab in RSS.app and select how your feed should look: News Wall, List, Carousel, Imageboard, TIcker, Magazine, or Feed.
Customize the Design
Click ”Customize” to adjust the colors, fonts, number of posts, & more. Match the widget to your website’s style.
Copy & Paste the Embed Code
Click ”Add to Website” and copy the JavaScript or iFrame code. Paste it into your Wix site and you’re done!
Everything You Want in an RSS Widget
Auto-Updating Content
Keep your website fresh without manual updates. Widgets refresh every 15 to 60 minutes depending on your plan.
Multiple Layouts
Choose from News Wall, List, Carousel, Imageboard, Ticker, Magazine, or Feed. Each layout adapts to your brand style and highlights your content.
No Coding Needed
Just copy and paste the code into your HTML website. No plugins or developers required.
Mobile-Friendly Design
Every widget is responsive by default, so your feeds look perfect on desktop, tablet, and mobile.
Tools to Organize and Control Your Feeds
Bundles
Combine multiple RSS feeds into one stream. Perfect for tracking content from different sources in one place.
Collections
Manually curate posts and turn them into a custom widget. Ideal for creating themed pages, resource hubs, or brand highlights.
Filters
Hide posts without images, remove duplicates, or use whitelists/blacklist keywords to show exactly what matters.
What Users Love About RSS.app
Jun 20, 2025
RSS App the only option for RSS feed generation
RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.
Jun 10, 2025
Highly recommend this RSS feed email / widget generator service.
I've worked with many RSS feed generators in the past 15 years. RSS.app has put together an amazing service that is very customizable with so many features. Support is also top notch and responds to your basic and advanced questions quickly and professionally. Highly recommend for all your RSS feed needs. Our trucking news hub website couldn't work without it. Thank you.
Jun 2, 2025
Above and Beyond Help
As part of a new project, my team wanted to monitor release notes on a product; however, the formatting did not match any RSS builder we could find. I reached out to RSS.App support, as you never know if you don't ask. Not only did I speak to someone the same day, but I spoke to someone who was knowledgeable, kind, and clearly wanted to understand the issue. It has been a few weeks, but after many revisions and direct support, all of my release notes are in a way that my users understand and find value in. Honestly, it has been an exceptional experience, and I will be pushing everyone I know to RSS.app for their RSS needs.
May 29, 2025
Highly recommend RSS.app
Very impressed with RSS.app. We connected our MailChimp newsletter to a feed on our website. The support provided has been outstanding! Thank you.
May 5, 2025
RSS.app has been fantastic
RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.
Apr 30, 2025
RSS.app Great product & Service
Great product and awesome customer service. Prompt response with support.