Add News & Social Feeds to Your HTML Website

Add News Feeds to Your HTML Website
The fastest and easiest way to add dynamic news feeds to your HTML website. No coding required.
HTML + RSS.app
Embed News Widgets using the HTML and RSS.app Integration
Add dynamic news feeds to your HTML website with RSS.app. This integration is the easiest way to showcase reliable content on your website.
Embed news feeds to your HTML website without any coding knowledge. RSS.app allows you to create RSS feeds from almost any website. Display the latest industry news to your visitors and keep them engaged with auto-updated content.
Once you generate your feed, embed it on your HTML website. You can add it to any location of your website like the header, footer, sidebar or to the middle of the page. You can embed our RSS widgets anywhere you like.
You can create any type of website with HTML. Use RSS.app to embed widgets on your HTML website to display dynamic content to your visitors.
Automatic Feed Updates
Your news feed will automatically update to show the most recent posts. There is no programming or coding required to add beautiful widgets and keep them updated.
Quick and Easy Setup
All you need to do is copy the generated code snippet and decide where on your HTML website, you want it to go. Paste the code snippet and that’s it! The newsfeed will auto-update automatically so no upkeep is required.
Join thousands of Small Businesses using RSS.app + HTML
Frequently Asked Questions
How can I embed RSS feeds to my website?
Embedding is simple! Select the feed you want to embed by going to ‘My feeds’. Under the feed ‘Overview’, copy the XML or CSV URL and paste it into your website builder. That’s it!
When will new content be posted in my feed?
Great question! New content will be posted every 24 hours, 30 minutes or 15 minutes, depending on the plan you subscribe to. For plan information, check out our pricing page.'
Do I have to do any coding?
Absolutely no coding is required! Just paste the RSS feed code snippet into your website builder! That’s it!
Will I be able to add my feeds to any website builder?
Some website builders will require you to subscribe to certain plans to get the “embed html’ feature. Please keep this in mind when adding feeds to a specific builder.