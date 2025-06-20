Integrations
HTML

Add News & Social Feeds to Your HTML Website

Keep your site fresh with auto-updating RSS widgets. No coding required, just copy and paste.

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Embed News Widgets using the HTML and RSS.app Integration

Add dynamic news feeds to your HTML website with RSS.app. This integration is the easiest way to showcase reliable content on your website.

Embed news feeds to your HTML website without any coding knowledge. RSS.app allows you to create RSS feeds from almost any website. Display the latest industry news to your visitors and keep them engaged with auto-updated content.

Once you generate your feed, embed it on your HTML website. You can add it to any location of your website like the header, footer, sidebar or to the middle of the page. You can embed our RSS widgets anywhere you like.

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You can create any type of website with HTML. Use RSS.app to embed widgets on your HTML website to display dynamic content to your visitors.

How to Add RSS Feeds to Your HTML Site

1
Generate Your Feed in RSS.app

Paste any blog, news, or social link into the RSS Generator. We’ll instantly create a ready-to-use feed.

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2
Choose Your Widget Style

Open the Widgets tab in RSS.app and select how your feed should look: News Wall, List, Carousel, Imageboard, TIcker, Magazine, or Feed.

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3
Customize the Design

Click ”Customize” to adjust the colors, fonts, number of posts, & more. Match the widget to your website’s style.

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4
Copy & Paste the Embed Code

Click ”Add to Website” and copy the JavaScript or iFrame code. Paste it into your Wix site and you’re done!

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Everything You Want in an RSS Widget

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Auto-Updating Content

Keep your website fresh without manual updates. Widgets refresh every 15 to 60 minutes depending on your plan.

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Multiple Layouts

Choose from News Wall, List, Carousel, Imageboard, Ticker, Magazine, or Feed. Each layout adapts to your brand style and highlights your content.

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No Coding Needed

Just copy and paste the code into your HTML website. No plugins or developers required.

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Mobile-Friendly Design

Every widget is responsive by default, so your feeds look perfect on desktop, tablet, and mobile.

Tools to Organize and Control Your Feeds

Bundles

Combine multiple RSS feeds into one stream. Perfect for tracking content from different sources in one place.

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Collections

Manually curate posts and turn them into a custom widget. Ideal for creating themed pages, resource hubs, or brand highlights.

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Filters

Hide posts without images, remove duplicates, or use whitelists/blacklist keywords to show exactly what matters.

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Reviews

What Users Love About RSS.app

Trustpilot
Rated 4.7 out of 54.7
Ben Wiser avatar
Ben Wiser

Jun 20, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
RSS App the only option for RSS feed generation

RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.

Brian Talamo avatar
Brian Talamo

Jun 10, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
Highly recommend this RSS feed email / widget generator service.

I've worked with many RSS feed generators in the past 15 years. RSS.app has put together an amazing service that is very customizable with so many features. Support is also top notch and responds to your basic and advanced questions quickly and professionally. Highly recommend for all your RSS feed needs. Our trucking news hub website couldn't work without it. Thank you.

Junell Felsburg avatar
Junell Felsburg

Jun 2, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
Above and Beyond Help

As part of a new project, my team wanted to monitor release notes on a product; however, the formatting did not match any RSS builder we could find. I reached out to RSS.App support, as you never know if you don't ask. Not only did I speak to someone the same day, but I spoke to someone who was knowledgeable, kind, and clearly wanted to understand the issue. It has been a few weeks, but after many revisions and direct support, all of my release notes are in a way that my users understand and find value in. Honestly, it has been an exceptional experience, and I will be pushing everyone I know to RSS.app for their RSS needs.

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Caroline Traweger

May 29, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
Highly recommend RSS.app

Very impressed with RSS.app. We connected our MailChimp newsletter to a feed on our website. The support provided has been outstanding! Thank you.

L
Lindsey

May 5, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
RSS.app has been fantastic

RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.

M
Marcelo Rodriguez

Apr 30, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
RSS.app Great product & Service

Great product and awesome customer service. Prompt response with support.

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I add RSS feeds to my website?
After generating a feed, pick a widget style and click “Add to Website.” Copy the snippet we give you, paste it into your site, and the widget will appear right away.
How often does the widget update?
The widget refreshes itself automatically. You’ll see new posts every 15 to 60 minutes, depending on your plan.
Do I have to do any coding?
Nope. You don’t need to write a single line. Just copy the embed code and paste it into your HTML website.
Can I use RSS.app with any website builder?
Yes, but some builders (like Wix or Webflow) may ask you to upgrade your plan to allow custom embeds. Just make sure your site supports HTML or iFrame blocks.
Do you support JavaScript and iFrame embeds?
Yes, we support both. You can choose JavaScript or iFrame depending on what your website builder allows.

Join thousands of users using RSS.app to keep their sites fresh and updated.

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