Hacker News RSS Feed Generator
Create Hacker News RSS feeds that auto-update every 15 minutes
Paste any public Hacker News page URL below to create your feed
How to create Hacker News RSS feed
Get started in under 30 seconds
Copy the URL
Find the page you want to follow and copy its URL
Paste & Generate
Paste the URL above and click "Generate Feed"
Connect Anywhere
Add to your RSS reader, automation tool, or any app that supports RSS
Who uses Hacker News RSS feeds?
Popular use cases from our community
Product updates
Track software releases, updates, and changelogs
Research & trends
Follow emerging technologies and industry developments
App monitoring
Stay updated on competitor features and announcements
Developer news
Track developer blogs, tutorials, and documentation changes
Startup tracking
Monitor startup blogs and company announcements
Automation ready
Connect feeds to Zapier, Make, or custom workflows
Frequently Asked Questions
Common questions about Hacker News RSS feeds
Can I track software release notes?
Yes! Create feeds from changelog pages, GitHub releases, or company blogs to stay updated on software updates.
How do I monitor competitor products?
Set up feeds for competitor blogs, documentation pages, and announcement sections to track their updates automatically.
Can I connect feeds to my development workflow?
Yes. Integrate with Slack, Discord, Zapier, or use our API to build custom integrations with your tools.
Do feeds work with dynamic JavaScript sites?
Our RSS Builder handles JavaScript-rendered content. For complex sites, use the visual selector to pick exactly what you need.
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