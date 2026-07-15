Vimeo RSS Feed
Follow Vimeo channels and creators via RSS
Paste any Vimeo channel, category, or user URL below
Popular Vimeo Feeds
Click to create — these feeds are ready to use
Staff Picks
https://vimeo.com/channels/staffpicks/videos
Documentary
https://vimeo.com/categories/documentary
Music Videos
https://vimeo.com/categories/music
How to create Vimeo RSS feed
Get started in under 30 seconds
Copy the URL
Find the page you want to follow and copy its URL
Paste & Generate
Paste the URL above and click "Generate Feed"
Connect Anywhere
Add to your RSS reader, automation tool, or any app that supports RSS
Who uses Vimeo RSS feeds?
Popular use cases from our community
Creative inspiration
Follow top filmmakers, motion designers, and artists
Training content
Track educational and tutorial channels
Portfolio research
Monitor competitor creative work and styles
Music videos
Follow music video directors and production companies
Documentary tracking
Stay updated on documentary and short film releases
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