統合
Klaviyo

RSSとKlaviyoでメールを自動化する

RSS.appを使って、あなたの最新ニュースやソーシャルアップデートを購読者に送りましょう。コーディングは必要ありません。

今すぐ始める
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何千もの企業に信頼され、利用されている
WebflowThe Ohio State UniversityMicrosoftStripeStanford UniversityHarvard UniversityHubSpot

オーディエンスにアップデートを自動送信

Klaviyoを使って、メールマガジンや製品リリースを顧客に送信しましょう。レスポンシブRSSフィードはKlaviyoと簡単に統合でき、自動的に更新されたコンテンツを受信トレイに届けます。

RSS.appを使えば、ターゲットを絞った商品アップデートを簡単に顧客に配信できます。Shopify、Automate.io、ZapierなどのツールがRSS.appとKlaviyoの統合でサポートされています。

Klaviyoは、コーディング不要でRSSフィードを簡単に追加できます。RSS.appのRSSコードスニペットをコピーし、Klaviyoテンプレートに貼り付けるだけです。RSSフィードは自動的に更新されるため、顧客は最新の更新情報を受け取ることができます。

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RSS.appはKlaviyoにRSSフィードを追加することができます。RSS.appはKlaviyoにRSSフィードを追加することができます。

KlaviyoにRSSフィードを追加する方法

1
RSS.appでフィードを生成する

ブログ、ニュース、ソーシャルリンクをRSSジェネレーターに貼り付けてください。すぐに使えるフィードを作成します。

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ウィジェットのスタイルを選択する

RSS.appのウィジェットタブを開き、フィードの表示方法を選択します：ニュースウォール、リスト、カルーセル、イメージボード、ティッカー、マガジン、フィード。

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デザインのカスタマイズ

カスタマイズ」をクリックして、色、フォント、投稿数などを調整してください。ウィジェットをあなたのウェブサイトのスタイルに合わせてください。

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4
埋め込みコードをコピー＆ペーストする

ウェブサイトに追加」をクリックし、JavaScriptまたはiFrameコードをコピーします。Wixサイトに貼り付けて完了です！

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RSSウィジェットに求めるものすべて

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コンテンツの自動更新

メールを常に新鮮に。RSS.appのフィードは自動的に更新されるので、手作業は必要ありません。

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あらゆるソースに対応

ウェブサイト、ブログ、ソーシャルページからRSSフィードを作成します。RSS.appはあらゆるコンテンツをKlaviyo対応のフィードに変換します。

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テクニカル・セットアップなし

RSS.appフィードのURLをコピーしてKlaviyoに貼り付けるだけです。新着記事が自動的にメールに届きます。

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信頼性と一貫性

RSS.appはあなたのフィードを構造化し、最新の状態に保つので、自動メールは常に正しいコンテンツを送信します。

フィードを整理・管理するツール

バンドル

複数のRSSフィードを1つのストリームに統合。異なるソースからのコンテンツを一箇所で追跡するのに最適です。

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コレクション

投稿を手動でキュレートしてカスタムウィジェットに。テーマページ、リソースハブ、ブランドハイライトの作成に最適です。

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フィルター

画像のない投稿を非表示にしたり、重複を削除したり、キーワードフィルター（ホワイトリスト/ブラックリスト）を使って重要なものだけを表示したり。

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レビュー

ユーザーがRSS.appを気に入っている点

Trustpilot
Rated 4.7 out of 54.7
Ben Wiser avatar
Ben Wiser

Jun 20, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
RSS App the only option for RSS feed generation

RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.

Brian Talamo avatar
Brian Talamo

Jun 10, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
Highly recommend this RSS feed email / widget generator service.

I've worked with many RSS feed generators in the past 15 years. RSS.app has put together an amazing service that is very customizable with so many features. Support is also top notch and responds to your basic and advanced questions quickly and professionally. Highly recommend for all your RSS feed needs. Our trucking news hub website couldn't work without it. Thank you.

Junell Felsburg avatar
Junell Felsburg

Jun 2, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
Above and Beyond Help

As part of a new project, my team wanted to monitor release notes on a product; however, the formatting did not match any RSS builder we could find. I reached out to RSS.App support, as you never know if you don't ask. Not only did I speak to someone the same day, but I spoke to someone who was knowledgeable, kind, and clearly wanted to understand the issue. It has been a few weeks, but after many revisions and direct support, all of my release notes are in a way that my users understand and find value in. Honestly, it has been an exceptional experience, and I will be pushing everyone I know to RSS.app for their RSS needs.

C
Caroline Traweger

May 29, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
Highly recommend RSS.app

Very impressed with RSS.app. We connected our MailChimp newsletter to a feed on our website. The support provided has been outstanding! Thank you.

L
Lindsey

May 5, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
RSS.app has been fantastic

RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.

M
Marcelo Rodriguez

Apr 30, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
RSS.app Great product & Service

Great product and awesome customer service. Prompt response with support.

よくある質問

RSS.appとKlaviyoの接続方法を教えてください。
RSS.appでフィードを作成した後、フィードのURLをコピーしてKlaviyoのウェブフィードとして追加すると、新鮮なコンテンツを自動的に取り込むことができます。
フィードの更新頻度は？
フィードは自動的に更新されます。プランにもよりますが、15分から60分ごとに新しい投稿が表示されます。
コーディングは必要ですか？
コーディングは必要ありません。RSS.appフィードのURLをKlaviyoに貼り付けるだけです。
RSS.appで作成できるフィードの種類は？
RSSフィードが組み込まれていなくても、ほとんどのウェブサイト、ブログ、ソーシャルメディアページからフィードを作成することができます。
Eメールには何を書けばいいですか？
RSS.appフィードの投稿タイトル、画像、リンクをKlaviyoのキャンペーンやフローに自動的に追加することができます。

RSS.appを利用してEメールの鮮度を保っている何千人ものKlaviyoユーザーに加わりましょう。

今すぐ始める
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