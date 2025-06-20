Build Your Own RSS Feeds, One Article at a Time

Create a custom Collection by adding articles manually or selecting from existing feeds. Ideal for newsletters, press roundups, or personal reading lists.

Build My Collection
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Trusted and used by thousands of companies
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Why Use RSS Collections?

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Stay Organized

Group your favorite posts in one place for easy access and clean presentation.

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Full Control

Build from scratch by picking posts from any feed or adding article links manually.

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Instant Publishing

Turn your Collection into an RSS feed or widget with just a few clicks.

What You Can Do with RSS Collections

Start a New Collection

Group your favorite articles in one place and manage everything from a simple dashboard.

Start a New Collection

Pull Posts from Any Feed

Browse your feeds and add items to your Collection with a single click.

Pull Posts from Any Feed

Curate As You Browse

Use Curate Mode to select and save posts directly while browsing your feeds.

Curate As You Browse

Add Posts Manually

Build Collections from scratch by adding articles one by one and editing the title, author, image, and more.

Add Posts Manually

Publish as XML or Widgets

Publish your Collection as an RSS feed or embed it on your site with fully customizable layouts.

Publish as XML or Widgets

Your Collection in 3 Simple Steps

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Create Your Collection

1

Start a new Collection and give it a name.

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Add Posts

2

Add articles from feeds, paste URLs, or curate content directly.

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Share & Publish

3

Turn your Collection into a live RSS feed or publish it as a widget on your site.

Create My Collection

Benefits of Using Collections

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Stay Organized

Group selected posts in one place for easy access.

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Mix Multiple Sources

Bring together posts from different feeds, websites, and links.

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Edit Before You Save

Customize each post’s title, image, and description.

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Easy to Share & Embed

Publish your Collection as a widget or RSS feed.

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Streamline Collaboration

Perfect for teams or communities to share feeds that are already cleaned and filtered.

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Save Time Curating

Instead of sorting through endless content, you can quickly select the posts that matter most.

Perfect for Every Use Case

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Newsrooms

Journalists and editors can gather top stories from different sources and deliver curated content streams directly to readers.

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Brands & Marketing

Companies can collect mentions of their brand, track industry news, and create shareable widgets for reports or newsletters.

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Content Creators

Bloggers, podcasters, and influencers can build topic-specific collections and publish them as engaging content hubs.

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Research & Education

Students, researchers, and professionals can organize relevant sources into curated feeds to support projects, studies, or presentations.

Reviews

What Users Love About RSS.app

Trustpilot
Rated 4.7 out of 54.7
Ben Wiser avatar
Ben Wiser

Jun 20, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
RSS App the only option for RSS feed generation

RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.

Brian Talamo avatar
Brian Talamo

Jun 10, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
Highly recommend this RSS feed email / widget generator service.

I've worked with many RSS feed generators in the past 15 years. RSS.app has put together an amazing service that is very customizable with so many features. Support is also top notch and responds to your basic and advanced questions quickly and professionally. Highly recommend for all your RSS feed needs. Our trucking news hub website couldn't work without it. Thank you.

Junell Felsburg avatar
Junell Felsburg

Jun 2, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
Above and Beyond Help

As part of a new project, my team wanted to monitor release notes on a product; however, the formatting did not match any RSS builder we could find. I reached out to RSS.App support, as you never know if you don't ask. Not only did I speak to someone the same day, but I spoke to someone who was knowledgeable, kind, and clearly wanted to understand the issue. It has been a few weeks, but after many revisions and direct support, all of my release notes are in a way that my users understand and find value in. Honestly, it has been an exceptional experience, and I will be pushing everyone I know to RSS.app for their RSS needs.

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Caroline Traweger

May 29, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
Highly recommend RSS.app

Very impressed with RSS.app. We connected our MailChimp newsletter to a feed on our website. The support provided has been outstanding! Thank you.

L
Lindsey

May 5, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
RSS.app has been fantastic

RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.

M
Marcelo Rodriguez

Apr 30, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
RSS.app Great product & Service

Great product and awesome customer service. Prompt response with support.

Start Curating with Collections

Collections give you the power to control your content. Build clean feeds from scattered articles, turn them into widgets, and share anywhere.
Build My Collection