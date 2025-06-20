Build Your Own RSS Feeds, One Article at a Time
Create a custom Collection by adding articles manually or selecting from existing feeds. Ideal for newsletters, press roundups, or personal reading lists.Build My Collection
Why Use RSS Collections?
Stay Organized
Group your favorite posts in one place for easy access and clean presentation.
Full Control
Build from scratch by picking posts from any feed or adding article links manually.
Instant Publishing
Turn your Collection into an RSS feed or widget with just a few clicks.
What You Can Do with RSS Collections
Start a New Collection
Group your favorite articles in one place and manage everything from a simple dashboard.
Pull Posts from Any Feed
Browse your feeds and add items to your Collection with a single click.
Curate As You Browse
Use Curate Mode to select and save posts directly while browsing your feeds.
Add Posts Manually
Build Collections from scratch by adding articles one by one and editing the title, author, image, and more.
Publish as XML or Widgets
Publish your Collection as an RSS feed or embed it on your site with fully customizable layouts.
Your Collection in 3 Simple Steps
Create Your Collection1
Start a new Collection and give it a name.
Add Posts2
Add articles from feeds, paste URLs, or curate content directly.
Share & Publish3
Turn your Collection into a live RSS feed or publish it as a widget on your site.
Benefits of Using Collections
Stay Organized
Group selected posts in one place for easy access.
Mix Multiple Sources
Bring together posts from different feeds, websites, and links.
Edit Before You Save
Customize each post’s title, image, and description.
Easy to Share & Embed
Publish your Collection as a widget or RSS feed.
Streamline Collaboration
Perfect for teams or communities to share feeds that are already cleaned and filtered.
Save Time Curating
Instead of sorting through endless content, you can quickly select the posts that matter most.
Perfect for Every Use Case
Newsrooms
Journalists and editors can gather top stories from different sources and deliver curated content streams directly to readers.
Brands & Marketing
Companies can collect mentions of their brand, track industry news, and create shareable widgets for reports or newsletters.
Content Creators
Bloggers, podcasters, and influencers can build topic-specific collections and publish them as engaging content hubs.
Research & Education
Students, researchers, and professionals can organize relevant sources into curated feeds to support projects, studies, or presentations.
What Users Love About RSS.app
Jun 20, 2025
RSS App the only option for RSS feed generation
RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.
Jun 10, 2025
Highly recommend this RSS feed email / widget generator service.
I've worked with many RSS feed generators in the past 15 years. RSS.app has put together an amazing service that is very customizable with so many features. Support is also top notch and responds to your basic and advanced questions quickly and professionally. Highly recommend for all your RSS feed needs. Our trucking news hub website couldn't work without it. Thank you.
Jun 2, 2025
Above and Beyond Help
As part of a new project, my team wanted to monitor release notes on a product; however, the formatting did not match any RSS builder we could find. I reached out to RSS.App support, as you never know if you don't ask. Not only did I speak to someone the same day, but I spoke to someone who was knowledgeable, kind, and clearly wanted to understand the issue. It has been a few weeks, but after many revisions and direct support, all of my release notes are in a way that my users understand and find value in. Honestly, it has been an exceptional experience, and I will be pushing everyone I know to RSS.app for their RSS needs.
May 29, 2025
Highly recommend RSS.app
Very impressed with RSS.app. We connected our MailChimp newsletter to a feed on our website. The support provided has been outstanding! Thank you.
May 5, 2025
RSS.app has been fantastic
RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.
Apr 30, 2025
RSS.app Great product & Service
Great product and awesome customer service. Prompt response with support.