Create a Learning Feed for Onboarding with RSS

New team members are flooded with information from the moment they join—Slack messages, Notion docs, training modules, endless links. What if you could simplify that chaos into a single, structured feed that delivers everything they actually need to know, when they need to know it?

That’s exactly what you can do with RSS.app . By creating a curated learning feed, you can onboard new hires with handpicked articles, guides, videos, and company updates—delivered in a clean format they can read, revisit, and subscribe to.

Why Use a Learning Feed?

Onboarding isn’t just about sending over documents. It’s about:

Reinforcing your culture

Sharing key processes and tools

Empowering new hires to self-educate

Reducing overwhelm in those first crucial weeks

A dedicated RSS feed turns onboarding into a guided experience. Think of it like a private content stream that grows with your company.

Step 1: Gather Your Learning Materials

Start by collecting the most important resources you want new hires to see:

Blog posts that explain your product or mission

Public help articles or tutorials

Videos or webinars

Internal documentation or onboarding guides

Case studies or industry explainers

You don’t need to create everything from scratch— RSS.app lets you pull in existing content from anywhere online.

Step 2: Build a Collection

Once you have your links, it’s time to create a collection:

1. Go to the RSS.app Collections page.

2. Click Create Collection.

3. Name it something like “Onboarding Feed” or “Start Here”.

4. Paste in article URLs one by one.

Each item will appear as an entry in your custom RSS feed.

Step 3: Deliver the Feed

There are a few ways to share your onboarding feed:

Every time you add something new to the collection, the feed updates automatically.

Pro Tips

Keep the tone friendly and human—this is about connection, not homework.

Use a carousel or magazine-style widget to make it more visual.

Organize by week or topic (Week 1, Product 101, Culture, etc.) to guide their learning path.

Help New Hires Feel at Home

Onboarding isn’t a one-and-done event—it’s an ongoing journey. A learning feed gives your team a scalable way to educate, inform, and welcome new people without overwhelming them. And as your content evolves, so does the feed.

Get started now by creating your own onboarding stream at RSS.app.