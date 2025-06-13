How to Turn Google News into an RSS Feed

Google News is one of the most powerful tools for staying updated on what’s happening in the world. But checking it manually every day? Not so efficient. With RSS.app , you can turn any Google News search or topic into a real-time RSS feed—delivered to your inbox, dashboard, or even your website.

Here’s how to do it in just a few steps.

Step 1: Go to Google News

Type in your search query—this could be anything from "electric vehicles" to "Ukraine war" or "Taylor Swift." You can also select a topic from Google’s homepage like Technology, World, or Business.

Step 2: Copy the URL of Your Search or Topic

Once your search results load, head to the address bar and copy the full URL. It should look something like this:

https://news.google.com/search?q=ai+tools

Step 3: Open the RSS Feed Generator

Paste the Google News URL into the RSS Generator and click Generate. Within 15-30 seconds, you’ll see a live preview of a working RSS feed.

Step 4: Save and Use the Feed

Click Save to My Feeds to store it in your dashboard. From there, you can:

Use filters to tailor your feed with keywords or regular expressions

to tailor your feed with keywords or regular expressions Embed it into your website with a news widget

it into your website with a news widget Send articles to Slack , Discord , Telegram , or email

, , , or Automate it with Zapier or Make.com

Bonus: Customize How You Consume It

Once saved, you can style your feed to match your brand or interface. Use RSS.app’s customization options to add titles, images, and branded layouts—perfect for newsletters, internal dashboards, or press pages.

Why Use Google News + RSS?

Stay updated on fast-moving topics

Create hyper-specific feeds for clients or campaigns

Eliminate noise with keyword filters

Automatically share curated news across platforms

Final Thoughts

Turning Google News into an RSS feed puts you in control of the headlines. Whether you're a journalist, marketer, or just a news junkie, this simple automation saves time and brings clarity.