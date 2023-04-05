LOG IN
38 Best Technology Websites

Discover our curated list of technology industry websites, perfect for inspiring RSS feed creation. Stay updated with the latest events and news in the world of technology from a diverse range of reliable sources.

TechCrunch

https://www.techcrunch.com
TechCrunch is a leading technology media property, dedicated to obsessively profiling startups, reviewing new Internet products, and breaking tech news. It provides a platform for emerging startups and innovators to showcase their work to a tech-savvy audience.

~200+ articles/week

20M+ visits/month

USA

The Verge

https://www.theverge.com
The Verge is an American technology news website that covers the intersection of technology, science, art, and culture. It's known for in-depth reporting, features, and product reviews, covering a range of consumer technology trends and devices.

~150+ articles/week

30M+ visits/month

USA

Wired

https://www.wired.com
Wired is a monthly American magazine and online publication that focuses on how emerging technologies affect culture, the economy, and politics. It offers a mix of in-depth reporting, news analysis, and insightful features about the latest trends in the tech world.

~100+ articles/week

15M+ visits/month

USA

Ars Technica

https://arstechnica.com
Ars Technica is a trusted source for technology news, tech policy analysis, breakdowns of the latest scientific advancements, gadget reviews, software, hardware, and beyond. The website caters to tech enthusiasts, IT professionals, and power users.

~80+ articles/week

10M+ visits/month

USA

CNET

https://www.cnet.com
CNET is a world leader in tech product reviews, news, prices, videos, forums, and how-tos. It offers the latest news and reviews for technology and consumer electronics products, as well as a sizable download portal.

~500+ articles/week

50M+ visits/month

USA

Gizmodo

https://www.gizmodo.com
Gizmodo is a design, technology, science and science fiction website. It features articles on a wide range of topics including consumer electronics, digital trends, software, apps, robotics, tech culture, and more.

~150+ articles/week

20M+ visits/month

USA

Mashable

https://www.mashable.com
Mashable is a global multi-platform media and entertainment company. It's a source for digital culture, tech, social media, and content news, with a dedicated section for technology.

~250+ articles/week

15M+ visits/month

USA

Engadget

https://www.engadget.com
Engadget is a multilingual technology blog network with daily coverage of gadgets and consumer electronics. It also publishes product guides, reviews, features, and other articles relevant to its tech-savvy audience.

~200+ articles/week

15M+ visits/month

USA

ZDNet

https://www.zdnet.com
ZDNet delivers 24/7 news coverage and analysis on the trends, technologies, and opportunities that matter to IT professionals and decision makers. It's a hub for in-depth reviews and commentary on the enterprise IT landscape.

~100+ articles/week

10M+ visits/month

USA

VentureBeat

https://www.venturebeat.com
VentureBeat is the leading source for transformative tech news and events that provide deep context to help business leaders make smart decisions and stay on top of breaking news.

~100+ articles/week

5M+ visits/month

USA

Slashdot

https://www.slashdot.org
Slashdot is a social news website that originally billed itself as 'News for Nerds.' It features news stories on science, technology, and politics that are submitted and evaluated by site users and editors.

~200+ articles/week

5M+ visits/month

USA

Recode

https://www.recode.net
Recode (owned by Vox Media) focuses on technology news, reviews, and analysis. Known for its quality editorial content and deep dives into topics like Silicon Valley and tech industry culture.

~80+ articles/week

3M+ visits/month

USA

Digital Trends

https://www.digitaltrends.com
Digital Trends is a technology news, lifestyle, and information website that publishes news, reviews, guides, how-to articles, descriptive videos and podcasts about technology and consumer electronics globally.

~200+ articles/week

20M+ visits/month

USA

Next Web

https://thenextweb.com
The Next Web is a website dedicated to technology news, business, and culture. It brings insightful and dynamic content covering everything from latest tech news, in-depth features, to profiles on start-ups.

~150+ articles/week

6M+ visits/month

Netherlands

AnandTech

https://www.anandtech.com
AnandTech is an online technology magazine known for hardware analysis and industry news. It provides deep and detailed coverage about the latest news in the hardware and semiconductor industries.

~50+ articles/week

10M+ visits/month

USA

Gigaom

https://www.gigaom.com
Gigaom is a blog-related media company that offers news, analysis, and opinions on startups, emerging technologies, and other technology related topics. It's known for its deep and transparent insight into the disruptive technologies shaping our future.

~40+ articles/week

2M+ visits/month

USA

Tom's Hardware

https://www.tomshardware.com
Tom's Hardware is an online publication providing articles, news, price comparisons, videos and reviews on computer hardware and high technology. It provides thorough reviews and how-to guides on computer components and consumer electronics.

~100+ articles/week

15M+ visits/month

USA

GeekWire

https://www.geekwire.com
GeekWire is a technology news website that covers startups and established tech companies. The site covers a wide variety of tech-related topics including Microsoft, Amazon, tech startups, and the intersection of technology with social issues.

~80+ articles/week

2M+ visits/month

USA

TechRadar

https://www.techradar.com
TechRadar is a UK-based online publication focused on technology, with news and reviews of tech products, especially gadgets. It provides expert buying advice on tech products along with the latest product reviews.

~200+ articles/week

25M+ visits/month

UK

PCMag

https://www.pcmag.com
PC Magazine is a complete guide to PC computers, peripherals and upgrades. It provides reviews and previews of the latest hardware and software for the information technology professional.

~150+ articles/week

20M+ visits/month

USA

PCWorld

https://www.pcworld.com
PCWorld offers news, tips and reviews from the world of computers and technology. The website provides in-depth reviews, news, and expert analysis on key technology topics and trends.

~100+ articles/week

15M+ visits/month

USA

9to5Mac

https://9to5mac.com
9to5Mac is a news site dedicated to Apple news. The site covers a wide range of topics such as iOS, Mac, Apple Watch, and more, providing latest news, reviews, and how-to guides.

~200+ articles/week

10M+ visits/month

USA

Android Authority

https://www.androidauthority.com
Android Authority is a leading website, dedicated to keeping users informed about all things Android. The site offers in-depth reviews, how-to guides, buying guides, and news on the Android platform.

~150+ articles/week

10M+ visits/month

USA

ExtremeTech

https://www.extremetech.com
ExtremeTech is a leading technology weblog, which deals with hardware, software, science and other technologies that drive the new economy. It is aimed at providing deep contextual information about current and future technology trends.

~80+ articles/week

5M+ visits/month

USA

ReadWrite

https://readwrite.com
ReadWrite is a blog that provides in-depth coverage about the future of digital technology, presented from various angles. It covers the latest news and views from IoT, connected cars, digital health, fintech and smart homes, among others.

~50+ articles/week

3M+ visits/month

USA

Gadget Review

https://www.gadgetreview.com
Gadget Review is a resource for the best electronics, appliances and services for your home. It offers news, reviews and in-depth insight on everything from smartphones to kitchen appliances.

~30+ articles/week

1M+ visits/month

USA

Wired UK

https://www.wired.co.uk
Wired UK is a full-color monthly magazine that reports primarily on the effects of science and technology. It covers a broad range of topics including design, architecture, culture, the economy, politics and philosophy.

~70+ articles/week

5M+ visits/month

UK

iMore

https://www.imore.com
iMore is a site dedicated to all things Apple. Whether it's a new Apple product, a hot new app from an independent developer, or a cool accessory, iMore has in-depth coverage with a personal touch.

~100+ articles/week

5M+ visits/month

USA

Fossbytes

https://fossbytes.com
Fossbytes is a leading source of tech news, in-depth reviews, buying guides, and tutorials. Fossbytes primarily focuses on Open Source technologies, cybersecurity, startups, and emerging tech that influences people around the world.

~40+ articles/week

2M+ visits/month

India

Ubergizmo

https://www.ubergizmo.com
Ubergizmo is a popular news site that features a wide range of consumer electronics, mobile devices and technology trends. It offers straightforward news, reviews and guides for readers interested in consumer electronics and gadgets.

~80+ articles/week

2M+ visits/month

USA

BGR

https://bgr.com
BGR, also known as Boy Genius Report, is a technology-influenced website that covers topics ranging from consumer gadgets, to entertainment, gaming, and science. Its primary focus is on news and devices associated with mobile innovation.

~200+ articles/week

10M+ visits/month

USA

GizChina

https://www.gizchina.com
GizChina is a popular website for news, reviews, and information related to Chinese and Asian technology. It's known for breaking news about new devices, technology trends, and insights into the growing tech scene in China and Asia.

~60+ articles/week

2M+ visits/month

China

Eurogamer

https://www.eurogamer.net
Eurogamer is a British video game journalism website focused on video game reviews, news, previews, interviews, and video game console guides. It's known for its in-depth analysis and often retrospective articles about games.

~50+ articles/week

10M+ visits/month

UK

TechNode

https://technode.com
TechNode is a leading international technology media platform in China. The site covers the latest news and trends about technology in China and Asia, with a special focus on startups and emerging tech.

~30+ articles/week

1M+ visits/month

China

Pocket-lint

https://www.pocket-lint.com
Pocket-lint is a UK-based independent online gadget news and reviews site that delivers an informed, no-nonsense take on tech and lifestyle. The site features news, product reviews, features and how-to guides.

~100+ articles/week

4M+ visits/month

UK

PhoneArena

https://www.phonearena.com
PhoneArena is a premium website for new phone information. From latest phone specifications, in-depth reviews, head-to-head comparisons, and comprehensive guides, it provides a detailed analysis of all mobile phones.

~70+ articles/week

5M+ visits/month

USA

T3

https://www.t3.com
T3 magazine is a UK-based technology magazine, which specialises in gadgets, gizmos, and other technology. The website features product reviews, consumer guides, top ranked technology products, and news related to tech and lifestyle.

~60+ articles/week

3M+ visits/month

UK

IT Pro

https://www.itpro.co.uk
IT Pro provides real-world insight and advice to guide business and technology decision makers through the maze of information and communication technology investment. IT Pro is a comprehensive technology news website covering all areas of IT.

~50+ articles/week

1M+ visits/month

UK