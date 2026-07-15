Facebook Slack Bot

Facebook to Slack Bot: Auto-Share Posts Instantly
Automatically post Facebook page and group updates to your Slack workspace. Monitor any public page or group — share content with your team in real-time.
Facebook Integration
Create an RSS feed from any public Facebook page, group, or profile.
Auto-Post to Slack
Every new post is automatically sent to your Slack channel.
Why Choose the Facebook to Slack Bot?
24/7 Automated Posting
Never miss new content. Your bot monitors Facebook pages around the clock and posts updates to Slack automatically.
Smart Keyword Filters
Control every detail with advanced filters. Include or exclude by keyword, hashtag, author, or media type. Share only what matters.
Launch in 2 Minutes
Quick visual setup. No coding required. Connect your accounts and start automating immediately.
How to Set Up Facebook to Slack Bot
Connect Facebook1
Enter any public Facebook page or group URL. We'll create an RSS feed automatically.
Connect Slack2
Add our Slack app to your workspace with one click. Choose any channel for posting.
Enjoy Automation3
Posts appear in Slack automatically. Customize filters, formatting, and notification settings.
Facebook + Slack Integration
The easiest way to auto-share Facebook posts to Slack. Trusted by marketing teams, agencies, and enterprises worldwide.
Powerful Features for Facebook to Slack Automation
Everything you need to automate content sharing between Facebook and Slack.
Real-Time Updates
Feeds refresh every 15 minutes. New posts are shared to Slack within seconds of detection.
Smart Content Filters
Include or exclude posts by keyword, content type, or engagement. Share only what's relevant to your team.
Custom Message Formatting
Control how posts appear in Slack. Customize formatting with text, images, and rich attachments.
Multi-Channel Support
Send posts to multiple Slack channels or workspaces from a single Facebook source.
See Facebook to Slack in Action
Who Uses the Facebook to Slack Bot?
Marketing & Social Teams
Monitor competitor pages and industry influencers. Get instant notifications of new content in your team channel.
Agency Teams
Track client Facebook pages and campaigns. Share updates directly to project channels.
Brand Managers
Monitor your own brand pages and competitor activity. Stay informed without leaving Slack.
Frequently Asked Questions: Facebook to Slack Bot
Want to Automate Even More?
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