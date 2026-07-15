Facebook Slack Bot

Simply enter any public Facebook page or group URL. RSS.app creates an RSS feed automatically. Then add our Slack app with one click. The entire setup takes about 2 minutes.

How do I connect Facebook to Slack?

Yes! We offer a free plan that includes basic automation features. Premium plans unlock advanced filters, faster refresh rates, custom formatting, and priority support.

Is the Facebook to Slack bot free?

Our bot checks for new posts every 15 minutes on all plans. When new content is detected, it's posted to your Slack channel within seconds.

How often does the bot check for new posts?

Absolutely! Use keyword filters to include or exclude posts based on content, type (text, photo, video), or engagement metrics.

Can I filter which posts get shared to Slack?

Yes! Customize message formatting including text, images, and links. Add custom text and choose between simple or rich attachment formats.

Can I customize how posts appear in Slack?

Does it work with Facebook pages, groups, and profiles?

Yes, our bot supports public Facebook pages and groups. Private groups and profiles require different access methods.