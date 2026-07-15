Facebook Slack Bot

Bots
Facebook to Slack Bot
Automation Bot

Facebook to Slack Bot: Auto-Share Posts Instantly

Automatically post Facebook page and group updates to your Slack workspace. Monitor any public page or group — share content with your team in real-time.

Facebook Integration

Create an RSS feed from any public Facebook page, group, or profile.

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Auto-Post to Slack

Every new post is automatically sent to your Slack channel.

Trusted and used by thousands of companies
WebflowThe Ohio State UniversityMicrosoftStripeStanford UniversityHarvard UniversityHubSpot

Why Choose the Facebook to Slack Bot?

24/7 Automated Posting
24/7 Automated Posting

Never miss new content. Your bot monitors Facebook pages around the clock and posts updates to Slack automatically.

Smart Keyword Filters
Smart Keyword Filters

Control every detail with advanced filters. Include or exclude by keyword, hashtag, author, or media type. Share only what matters.

Launch in 2 Minutes
Launch in 2 Minutes

Quick visual setup. No coding required. Connect your accounts and start automating immediately.

How to Set Up Facebook to Slack Bot

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Connect Facebook

1

Enter any public Facebook page or group URL. We'll create an RSS feed automatically.

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Connect Slack

2

Add our Slack app to your workspace with one click. Choose any channel for posting.

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Enjoy Automation

3

Posts appear in Slack automatically. Customize filters, formatting, and notification settings.

Create Your Bot Now →
Facebook + Slack Integration

The easiest way to auto-share Facebook posts to Slack. Trusted by marketing teams, agencies, and enterprises worldwide.

Powerful Features for Facebook to Slack Automation

Everything you need to automate content sharing between Facebook and Slack.

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Real-Time Updates

Feeds refresh every 15 minutes. New posts are shared to Slack within seconds of detection.

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Smart Content Filters

Include or exclude posts by keyword, content type, or engagement. Share only what's relevant to your team.

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Custom Message Formatting

Control how posts appear in Slack. Customize formatting with text, images, and rich attachments.

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Multi-Channel Support

Send posts to multiple Slack channels or workspaces from a single Facebook source.

See Facebook to Slack in Action

New Facebook post published
New Facebook post published
Automated
Shared in Slack instantly
Shared in Slack instantly

Who Uses the Facebook to Slack Bot?

Marketing & Social Teams
Marketing & Social Teams

Monitor competitor pages and industry influencers. Get instant notifications of new content in your team channel.

Agency Teams
Agency Teams

Track client Facebook pages and campaigns. Share updates directly to project channels.

Brand Managers
Brand Managers

Monitor your own brand pages and competitor activity. Stay informed without leaving Slack.

Frequently Asked Questions: Facebook to Slack Bot

How do I connect Facebook to Slack?
Simply enter any public Facebook page or group URL. RSS.app creates an RSS feed automatically. Then add our Slack app with one click. The entire setup takes about 2 minutes.
Is the Facebook to Slack bot free?
Yes! We offer a free plan that includes basic automation features. Premium plans unlock advanced filters, faster refresh rates, custom formatting, and priority support.
How often does the bot check for new posts?
Our bot checks for new posts every 15 minutes on all plans. When new content is detected, it's posted to your Slack channel within seconds.
Can I filter which posts get shared to Slack?
Absolutely! Use keyword filters to include or exclude posts based on content, type (text, photo, video), or engagement metrics.
Can I customize how posts appear in Slack?
Yes! Customize message formatting including text, images, and links. Add custom text and choose between simple or rich attachment formats.
Does it work with Facebook pages, groups, and profiles?
Yes, our bot supports public Facebook pages and groups. Private groups and profiles require different access methods.
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Ready to Automate Your Content?

Join 10,000+ teams saving hours every week with automated content sharing. Create your first bot in minutes.

2-minute setup
No coding required
15-min refresh rate

No credit card required • Free plan available