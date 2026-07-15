Google Email Bot

Google News to Email Bot: Get News in Your Inbox
Receive Google News articles directly in your email inbox. Monitor any topic, keyword, or source — and get email alerts in real-time. No coding required.
Google News Integration
Create an RSS feed from any Google News topic, search query, or news source.
Auto-Send to Email
Every new article is automatically delivered to your email inbox or digest.
Why Choose the Google News to Email Bot?
24/7 Automated Alerts
Never miss breaking news. Get email notifications for new articles on topics you care about most.
Smart Keyword Filters
Control every detail with advanced filters. Include or exclude by keyword, hashtag, author, or media type. Share only what matters.
Launch in 2 Minutes
Quick visual setup. No coding required. Connect your accounts and start automating immediately.
How to Set Up Google News to Email Bot
Connect Google News1
Enter any Google News topic, search query, or source URL. We'll create an RSS feed automatically.
Connect Email2
Enter your email address and choose between instant alerts or daily/weekly digests.
Enjoy Automation3
News arrives in your inbox automatically. Customize filters, frequency, and email format.
Google News + Email Integration
The easiest way to get news alerts in your inbox. Perfect for monitoring brand mentions, industry news, and competitor coverage.
Powerful Features for Google News to Email Automation
Everything you need to automate news alerts directly to your email.
Instant or Digest Mode
Get real-time email alerts or consolidate into daily/weekly email digests to reduce inbox clutter.
Smart Keyword Filters
Include or exclude articles by keyword, source, or topic. Receive only the most relevant news.
Custom Email Templates
Control how articles appear in emails. Include headlines, summaries, and formatted text.
Multiple Email Addresses
Send news alerts to multiple email addresses or distribution lists from a single feed.
See Google News to Email in Action
Who Uses the Google News to Email Bot?
Executives & Busy Professionals
Stay informed about industry news and competitor activity without browsing news sites.
PR & Communications Teams
Monitor brand mentions and media coverage. Get instant alerts for time-sensitive situations.
Researchers & Analysts
Track industry news, market developments, and regulatory changes. Archive important articles in your email.
Frequently Asked Questions: Google News to Email Bot
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