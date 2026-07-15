Google Email Bot

Simply enter any Google News topic, search query, or source URL. RSS.app creates an RSS feed automatically. Then enter your email address and choose your delivery preference. Setup takes about 2 minutes.

How do I connect Google News to Email?

Yes! We offer a free plan that includes basic email automation features. Premium plans unlock advanced filters, faster refresh rates, custom templates, and priority support.

Is the Google News to Email bot free?

Our bot checks for new articles every 15 minutes on all plans. You can receive instant emails or consolidated digests based on your preference.

How often does the bot check for new articles?

Absolutely! Use keyword filters to include or exclude articles based on headlines, sources, or topics. You can filter by publication and language as well.

Can I filter which news gets sent to my email?

Yes! Choose between instant email alerts, daily digests, or weekly summaries. Digest emails consolidate all new articles into a single easy-to-read email.

Can I get a daily or weekly digest instead of instant emails?

Does it work with Google News topics, searches, and sources?

Yes, our bot supports all Google News content types: topics, search queries, specific sources, and geographic regions.