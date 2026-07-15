Google Slack Bot

Simply enter any Google News topic, search query, or source URL. RSS.app creates an RSS feed automatically. Then add our Slack app with one click. The entire setup takes about 2 minutes.

How do I connect Google News to Slack?

Yes! We offer a free plan that includes basic automation features. Premium plans unlock advanced filters, faster refresh rates, custom formatting, and priority support.

Is the Google News to Slack bot free?

Our bot checks for new articles every 15 minutes on all plans. When breaking news is detected, it's posted to your Slack channel within seconds.

How often does the bot check for new articles?

Absolutely! Use keyword filters to include or exclude articles based on headlines, sources, or topics. You can filter by publication and language as well.

Can I filter which news gets posted to Slack?

Yes! Customize message formatting including headline, summary, source, and links. Add custom text and choose between simple or rich attachment formats.

Can I customize how articles appear in Slack?

Does it work with Google News topics, searches, and sources?

Yes, our bot supports all Google News content types: topics, search queries, specific sources, and geographic regions.