Google Slack Bot

Bots
Google News to Slack Bot
Automation Bot

Google News to Slack Bot: Auto-Share News Instantly

Automatically post Google News articles to your Slack workspace. Monitor any topic, keyword, or source — and share breaking news with your team in real-time.

Google News Integration

Create an RSS feed from any Google News topic, search query, or news source.

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Auto-Post to Slack

Every new article is automatically sent to your Slack channel.

Trusted and used by thousands of companies
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Why Choose the Google News to Slack Bot?

24/7 Automated Posting
24/7 Automated Posting

Never miss breaking news. Your bot monitors Google News around the clock and posts updates to Slack automatically.

Smart Keyword Filters
Smart Keyword Filters

Control every detail with advanced filters. Include or exclude by keyword, hashtag, author, or media type. Share only what matters.

Launch in 2 Minutes
Launch in 2 Minutes

Quick visual setup. No coding required. Connect your accounts and start automating immediately.

How to Set Up Google News to Slack Bot

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Connect Google News

1

Enter any Google News topic, search query, or source URL. We'll create an RSS feed automatically.

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Connect Slack

2

Add our Slack app to your workspace with one click. Choose any channel for posting.

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Enjoy Automation

3

News articles appear in Slack automatically. Customize filters, formatting, and notification settings.

Create Your Bot Now →
Google News + Slack Integration

The easiest way to auto-share Google News to Slack. Trusted by PR teams, analysts, and enterprises worldwide.

Powerful Features for Google News to Slack Automation

Everything you need to automate news sharing between Google News and Slack.

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Real-Time Updates

Feeds refresh every 15 minutes. Breaking news is posted to Slack within seconds of detection.

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Smart Keyword Filters

Include or exclude articles by keyword, source, or topic. Share only what's relevant to your team.

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Custom Message Formatting

Control how articles appear in Slack. Customize formatting with headlines, summaries, and rich attachments.

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Multi-Channel Support

Send news to multiple Slack channels or workspaces from a single feed.

See Google News to Slack in Action

Breaking news published
Breaking news published
Automated
Shared in Slack instantly
Shared in Slack instantly

Who Uses the Google News to Slack Bot?

PR & Communications Teams
PR & Communications Teams

Monitor brand mentions, competitor news, and industry coverage. Get instant alerts in your team channel.

Research & Analyst Teams
Research & Analyst Teams

Track industry news, market updates, and regulatory changes. Stay informed without leaving Slack.

Executive & Leadership Teams
Executive & Leadership Teams

Receive curated news updates on key topics. Stay informed about industry developments and competitors.

Frequently Asked Questions: Google News to Slack Bot

How do I connect Google News to Slack?
Simply enter any Google News topic, search query, or source URL. RSS.app creates an RSS feed automatically. Then add our Slack app with one click. The entire setup takes about 2 minutes.
Is the Google News to Slack bot free?
Yes! We offer a free plan that includes basic automation features. Premium plans unlock advanced filters, faster refresh rates, custom formatting, and priority support.
How often does the bot check for new articles?
Our bot checks for new articles every 15 minutes on all plans. When breaking news is detected, it's posted to your Slack channel within seconds.
Can I filter which news gets posted to Slack?
Absolutely! Use keyword filters to include or exclude articles based on headlines, sources, or topics. You can filter by publication and language as well.
Can I customize how articles appear in Slack?
Yes! Customize message formatting including headline, summary, source, and links. Add custom text and choose between simple or rich attachment formats.
Does it work with Google News topics, searches, and sources?
Yes, our bot supports all Google News content types: topics, search queries, specific sources, and geographic regions.
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Join 10,000+ teams saving hours every week with automated content sharing. Create your first bot in minutes.

2-minute setup
No coding required
15-min refresh rate

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