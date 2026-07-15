Google Telegram Bot

Google News to Telegram Bot: Auto-Share News Instantly
Automatically post Google News articles to your Telegram channel, group, or topic. Monitor any topic, keyword, or source — and share breaking news in real-time. No coding required.
Google News Integration
Create an RSS feed from any Google News topic, search query, or news source.
Auto-Post to Telegram
Every new article is automatically sent to your Telegram channel, group, or topic.
Why Choose the Google News to Telegram Bot?
24/7 Automated Posting
Never miss breaking news. Your bot monitors Google News around the clock and posts new articles to Telegram automatically.
Smart Keyword Filters
Control every detail with advanced filters. Include or exclude by keyword, hashtag, author, or media type. Share only what matters.
Launch in 2 Minutes
Quick visual setup. No coding required. Connect your accounts and start automating immediately.
How to Set Up Google News to Telegram Bot
Connect Google News1
Enter any Google News topic, search query, or source URL. We'll create an RSS feed automatically.
Connect Telegram2
Add our bot to your Telegram channel, group, or topic with one click. No tokens needed.
Enjoy Automation3
News articles appear in Telegram automatically. Customize filters, formatting, and schedule as needed.
Google News + Telegram Integration
The easiest way to auto-share Google News to Telegram. Trusted by news outlets, communities, and PR teams worldwide.
Powerful Features for Google News to Telegram Automation
Everything you need to automate news sharing between Google News and Telegram.
Real-Time Updates
Feeds refresh every 15 minutes. Breaking news is posted to Telegram within seconds of detection.
Smart Keyword Filters
Include or exclude articles by keyword, source, or topic. Share only the most relevant news.
Custom Message Formatting
Control how articles appear in Telegram. Add custom text, images, buttons, and rich formatting.
Multi-Channel Support
Send news to multiple Telegram channels, groups, or topics from a single feed.
See Google News to Telegram in Action
Who Uses the Google News to Telegram Bot?
News & Media Channels
Auto-share breaking news with your Telegram audience. Keep subscribers informed with the latest headlines.
Industry & Topic Communities
Keep your Telegram group updated with relevant industry news, trends, and developments automatically.
PR & Communications Teams
Monitor brand mentions, competitor news, and industry coverage. Share updates directly to team channels.
Frequently Asked Questions: Google News to Telegram Bot
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