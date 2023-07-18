Google Telegram Bot
Google News to Telegram Bot: Simplify and Automate Your Posts Sharing

Empower Your Telegram Community: Automatically Share News from Google News to Your Channel or Telegram Group instantly

Instant Google News Integration

News from Google News in the topic that interests you

Telegram Auto Sharing

Automatically Delivered to Your Telegram Channel or Group

Why use Google to Telegram Bot

Time-Saving Automation

Streamline post sharing with the Google to Telegram Bot. Automate content delivery to keep your audience engaged with the latest Google

Advanced Filters

Utilize powerful filters, including blacklist and whitelist keywords, for a curated posts experience. Enhance engagement and interaction within your Telegram

No Coding Required

Set up the Google to Telegram Bot effortlessly with our user-friendly interface. Link your Telegram channel, configure Google sources, and enjoy automatic post sharing

Google News + Telegram Integration

Increase engagement in your Telegram Channel with simply to use Google automation and auto-sharing

Automatically Receive Notifications on Telegram

Google posts and blogs

When new news comes outs

Hi!

Telegram chats and groups

Auto-share news in Telegram

How Users Use Google News to Telegram Bot ?

Content Creators

Bloggers, vloggers, and influencers can use the bot to keep their fans and followers updated with their latest Google News , strengthening the connection between the creator and the audience

Communities and Groups

Telegram groups or channels focused on specific topics, such as technology, gaming, or travel, can use the bot to share relevant content from Google News, fostering a sense of community and stimulating discussions

Businesses and Brands

Companies can leverage the bot to share promotional videos, product launches, or industry news, keeping their customers informed and engaged

