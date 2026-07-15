Instagram Discord Bot

Bots
Instagram to Discord Bot
Automation Bot

Instagram to Discord Bot: Auto-Share Posts Instantly

Automatically post new Instagram content to your Discord server. Monitor any Instagram profile and share updates in real-time. No coding required.

Instagram Integration

Create an RSS feed from any public Instagram profile or hashtag.

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Auto-Post to Discord

Every new post is automatically sent to your Discord channel via webhook.

Trusted and used by thousands of companies
WebflowThe Ohio State UniversityMicrosoftStripeStanford UniversityHarvard UniversityHubSpot

Why Choose the Instagram to Discord Bot?

24/7 Automated Posting
24/7 Automated Posting

Never miss a post. Your bot monitors Instagram around the clock and posts new content to Discord automatically.

Smart Keyword Filters
Smart Keyword Filters

Control every detail with advanced filters. Include or exclude by keyword, hashtag, author, or media type. Share only what matters.

Launch in 2 Minutes
Launch in 2 Minutes

Quick visual setup. No coding required. Connect your accounts and start automating immediately.

How to Set Up Instagram to Discord Bot

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Connect Instagram

1

Enter any public Instagram profile URL or hashtag. We'll create an RSS feed automatically.

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Connect Discord

2

Create a Discord webhook in your server and paste the URL. Takes just 30 seconds.

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Enjoy Automation

3

New posts appear in Discord automatically. Customize filters, formatting, and posting schedule.

Create Your Bot Now →
Instagram + Discord Integration

The easiest way to auto-share Instagram posts to Discord. Trusted by fan communities, creators, and brand servers worldwide.

Powerful Features for Instagram to Discord Automation

Everything you need to automate content sharing between Instagram and Discord.

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Real-Time Updates

Feeds refresh every 15 minutes. New posts are shared to Discord within seconds of detection.

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Smart Keyword Filters

Include or exclude posts by keyword, hashtag, or caption. Share only what matters to your community.

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Custom Embed Formatting

Control how posts appear in Discord. Customize embeds with images, captions, and rich formatting.

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Multi-Channel Support

Send posts to multiple Discord channels or servers from a single feed.

See Instagram to Discord in Action

New post uploaded
New post uploaded
Automated
Shared in Discord instantly
Shared in Discord instantly

Customize Instagram to Discord Bot Appearance

Add a webhook for advanced customization. Create a unique bot with your own name, avatar, and message formatting.

Add a Webhook
Add a Webhook

After creating your Instagram to Discord bot, navigate to settings to add a webhook and customize how posts appear in your Discord server.

Change Bot Name
Change Bot Name

Customize your bot's name to match your brand or community identity.

Upload Avatar
Upload Avatar

Set a custom avatar for your bot to create a distinctive presence in your community.

Card Elements
Card Elements

Customize title, description, images, author, and more. Tailor your bot's content for a personalized touch.

Who Uses the Instagram to Discord Bot?

Fan Communities
Fan Communities

Keep your Discord server updated with posts from favorite influencers, celebrities, or creators automatically.

Brand & Creator Servers
Brand & Creator Servers

Share Instagram content with your Discord community. Keep fans engaged with the latest posts.

Social Media Teams
Social Media Teams

Monitor competitor accounts and brand mentions. Share updates directly to team channels.

Advanced Integration Features

Unlock powerful features including custom webhooks, embeds, multi-server support, mentions, and advanced filters.

Channel Management
Channel Management

Connect and manage multiple channels from one interface. Control where content is posted.

Rich Embeds
Rich Embeds

Beautiful message formatting with images, links, and custom styling to match your brand.

Multi-Server Support
Multi-Server Support

Distribute content across multiple servers or workspaces from a single dashboard.

Mentions & Roles
Mentions & Roles

Notify specific users or roles when important content is posted.

Automated Actions
Automated Actions

Set up triggers and conditions to control when and how content is posted.

Advanced Filters
Advanced Filters

Precise control over which content is shared. Filter by keywords, media, length, and more.

Frequently Asked Questions: Instagram to Discord Bot

How do I connect Instagram to Discord?
Simply enter any public Instagram profile URL or hashtag. RSS.app creates an RSS feed automatically. Then create a Discord webhook and paste the URL. The entire setup takes about 2 minutes.
Is the Instagram to Discord bot free?
Yes! We offer a free plan that includes basic automation features. Premium plans unlock advanced filters, faster refresh rates, custom formatting, and priority support.
How often does the bot check for new posts?
Our bot checks for new posts every 15 minutes on all plans. When a new post is detected, it's shared to your Discord channel within seconds.
Can I filter which posts get shared to Discord?
Absolutely! Use keyword filters to include or exclude posts based on captions, hashtags, or content type. You can filter by media type (photos, videos, reels) as well.
Can I customize how posts appear in Discord?
Yes! Customize Discord embeds including caption, images, and links. Add custom text and enable or disable rich media embeds.
Does it work with Instagram profiles and hashtags?
Yes, our bot supports public Instagram profiles and hashtag feeds. Track creators, brands, or trending topics automatically.
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Ready to Automate Your Content?

Join 10,000+ teams saving hours every week with automated content sharing. Create your first bot in minutes.

2-minute setup
No coding required
15-min refresh rate

No credit card required • Free plan available