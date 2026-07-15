Instagram Email Bot

Simply enter any public Instagram profile URL or hashtag. RSS.app creates an RSS feed automatically. Then enter your email address and choose your delivery preference. Setup takes about 2 minutes.

How do I connect Instagram to Email?

Yes! We offer a free plan that includes basic email automation features. Premium plans unlock advanced filters, faster refresh rates, custom templates, and priority support.

Is the Instagram to Email bot free?

Our bot checks for new posts every 15 minutes on all plans. You can receive instant emails or consolidated digests based on your preference.

How often does the bot check for new posts?

Absolutely! Use keyword filters to include or exclude posts based on captions, hashtags, or content type. You can filter by media type as well.

Can I filter which posts get sent to my email?

Yes! Choose between instant email alerts, daily digests, or weekly summaries. Digest emails consolidate all new posts into a single easy-to-read email.

Can I get a daily or weekly digest instead of instant emails?

Does it work with Instagram profiles and hashtags?

Yes, our bot supports public Instagram profiles and hashtag feeds. Track creators, brands, or trending topics automatically.