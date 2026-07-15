RSS Feeds Email Bot

Simply enter any RSS feed URL. Then enter your email address and choose your delivery preference. Setup takes about 2 minutes.

How do I connect an RSS feed to Email?

Yes! We offer a free plan that includes basic email automation features. Premium plans unlock advanced filters, faster refresh rates, custom templates, and priority support.

Is the RSS Feed to Email bot free?

Our bot checks for new items every 15 minutes on all plans. You can receive instant emails or consolidated digests based on your preference.

How often does the bot check for new items?

Absolutely! Use keyword filters to include or exclude items based on title, content, category, or author.

Can I filter which items get sent to my email?

Yes! Choose between instant email alerts, daily digests, or weekly summaries. Digest emails consolidate all new items into a single easy-to-read email.

Can I get a daily or weekly digest instead of instant emails?

What types of RSS feeds are supported?

We support all standard RSS and Atom feeds including blogs, news sites, podcasts, YouTube channels, and any website with an RSS feed.