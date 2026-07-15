RSS Feeds Email Bot

Bots
RSS Feed to Email Bot
Automation Bot

RSS Feed to Email Bot: Get Updates in Your Inbox

Receive RSS feed content directly in your email inbox. Connect any RSS feed — get articles, podcasts, and updates delivered automatically. No coding required.

RSS Feed Integration

Connect any RSS feed URL. Works with blogs, news sites, podcasts, and more.

connected line
Auto-Send to Email

Every new item is automatically delivered to your email inbox or digest.

Trusted and used by thousands of companies
WebflowThe Ohio State UniversityMicrosoftStripeStanford UniversityHarvard UniversityHubSpot

Why Choose the RSS Feed to Email Bot?

24/7 Automated Alerts
24/7 Automated Alerts

Never miss new content. Get email notifications for new items from feeds you care about.

Smart Keyword Filters
Smart Keyword Filters

Control every detail with advanced filters. Include or exclude by keyword, hashtag, author, or media type. Share only what matters.

Launch in 2 Minutes
Launch in 2 Minutes

Quick visual setup. No coding required. Connect your accounts and start automating immediately.

How to Set Up RSS Feed to Email Bot

stepsStep1Title

Connect RSS Feed

1

Enter any RSS feed URL. Works with blogs, news sites, podcasts, and more.

stepsStep2Title

Connect Email

2

Enter your email address and choose between instant alerts or daily/weekly digests.

stepsStep3Title

Enjoy Automation

3

Items arrive in your inbox automatically. Customize filters, frequency, and email format.

Create Your Bot Now →
RSS Feed + Email Integration

The easiest way to receive RSS updates via email. Perfect for content curation, news monitoring, and staying informed.

Powerful Features for RSS Feed to Email Automation

Everything you need to automate RSS alerts directly to your email.

benefitsCard1Title

Instant or Digest Mode

Get real-time email alerts or consolidate into daily/weekly email digests to reduce inbox clutter.

benefitsCard2Title

Smart Content Filters

Include or exclude items by keyword, category, or author. Receive only the most relevant content.

benefitsCard3Title

Custom Email Templates

Control how items appear in emails. Include title, content, images, and formatted text.

benefitsCard4Title

Multiple Email Addresses

Send alerts to multiple email addresses or distribution lists from a single feed.

See RSS Feed to Email in Action

New RSS item published
New RSS item published
Automated
Delivered to inbox instantly
Delivered to inbox instantly

Who Uses the RSS Feed to Email Bot?

Knowledge Workers
Knowledge Workers

Stay informed on industry blogs and publications. Get curated content delivered to your inbox daily.

Researchers & Analysts
Researchers & Analysts

Monitor academic feeds, industry reports, and news sources. Archive important content in your email.

Busy Professionals
Busy Professionals

Keep up with favorite blogs and newsletters without visiting multiple sites. Everything in one place.

Frequently Asked Questions: RSS Feed to Email Bot

How do I connect an RSS feed to Email?
Simply enter any RSS feed URL. Then enter your email address and choose your delivery preference. Setup takes about 2 minutes.
Is the RSS Feed to Email bot free?
Yes! We offer a free plan that includes basic email automation features. Premium plans unlock advanced filters, faster refresh rates, custom templates, and priority support.
How often does the bot check for new items?
Our bot checks for new items every 15 minutes on all plans. You can receive instant emails or consolidated digests based on your preference.
Can I filter which items get sent to my email?
Absolutely! Use keyword filters to include or exclude items based on title, content, category, or author.
Can I get a daily or weekly digest instead of instant emails?
Yes! Choose between instant email alerts, daily digests, or weekly summaries. Digest emails consolidate all new items into a single easy-to-read email.
What types of RSS feeds are supported?
We support all standard RSS and Atom feeds including blogs, news sites, podcasts, YouTube channels, and any website with an RSS feed.
More Integrations

Want to Automate Even More?

Explore other powerful automation options for your workflow

RSS Feeds to Email Bot
Set up integration
Google News to Email Bot
Set up integration
TikTok to Email Bot
Set up integration
YouTube to Email Bot
Set up integration
🚀Get Started Free

Ready to Automate Your Content?

Join 10,000+ teams saving hours every week with automated content sharing. Create your first bot in minutes.

2-minute setup
No coding required
15-min refresh rate

No credit card required • Free plan available