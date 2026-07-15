TikTok Telegram Bot

Simply enter any TikTok profile URL or hashtag. RSS.app creates an RSS feed automatically. Then add our Telegram bot to your channel with one click. The entire setup takes about 2 minutes.

How do I connect TikTok to Telegram?

Yes! We offer a free plan that includes basic automation features. Premium plans unlock advanced filters, faster refresh rates, custom formatting, and priority support.

Is the TikTok to Telegram bot free?

Our bot checks for new videos every 15 minutes on all plans. When a new video is detected, it's posted to your Telegram channel within seconds.

How often does the bot check for new videos?

Absolutely! Use keyword filters to include or exclude videos based on captions, hashtags, or sound. You can filter by engagement metrics as well.

Can I filter which videos get posted to Telegram?

Yes! Customize the message format including title, thumbnail, caption, and links. Add custom text before or after each video. Enable or disable rich embeds.

Can I customize how videos appear in Telegram?

Does it work with TikTok profiles and hashtags?

Yes, our bot supports TikTok profiles and hashtag feeds. Track creators, brands, or trending topics automatically.