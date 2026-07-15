TikTok Telegram Bot

Bots
TikTok to Telegram Bot
Automation Bot

TikTok to Telegram Bot: Auto-Share Videos Instantly

Automatically post new TikTok videos to your Telegram channel, group, or topic. Monitor any TikTok profile or hashtag — and share updates in real-time. No coding required.

TikTok Integration

Create an RSS feed from any TikTok profile, hashtag, or search query.

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Auto-Post to Telegram

Every new video is automatically sent to your Telegram channel, group, or topic.

Trusted and used by thousands of companies
WebflowThe Ohio State UniversityMicrosoftStripeStanford UniversityHarvard UniversityHubSpot

Why Choose the TikTok to Telegram Bot?

24/7 Automated Posting
24/7 Automated Posting

Never miss a video. Your bot monitors TikTok around the clock and posts new content to Telegram automatically.

Smart Keyword Filters
Smart Keyword Filters

Control every detail with advanced filters. Include or exclude by keyword, hashtag, author, or media type. Share only what matters.

Launch in 2 Minutes
Launch in 2 Minutes

Quick visual setup. No coding required. Connect your accounts and start automating immediately.

How to Set Up TikTok to Telegram Bot

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Connect TikTok

1

Enter any TikTok profile URL or hashtag. We'll create an RSS feed automatically.

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Connect Telegram

2

Add our bot to your Telegram channel, group, or topic with one click. No tokens needed.

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Enjoy Automation

3

New videos appear in Telegram automatically. Customize filters, formatting, and schedule as needed.

Create Your Bot Now →
TikTok + Telegram Integration

The easiest way to auto-share TikTok videos to Telegram. Trusted by creators, communities, and marketing teams worldwide.

Powerful Features for TikTok to Telegram Automation

Everything you need to automate video sharing between TikTok and Telegram.

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Real-Time Updates

Feeds refresh every 15 minutes. New videos are posted to Telegram within seconds of detection.

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Smart Keyword Filters

Include or exclude videos by keyword, hashtag, or caption. Share only what matters to your audience.

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Custom Message Formatting

Control how videos appear in Telegram. Add custom text, thumbnails, buttons, and rich formatting.

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Multi-Channel Support

Send videos to multiple Telegram channels, groups, or topics from a single feed.

See TikTok to Telegram in Action

New video uploaded
New video uploaded
Automated
Shared in Telegram instantly
Shared in Telegram instantly

Who Uses the TikTok to Telegram Bot?

TikTok Creators
TikTok Creators

Auto-share your videos with fans on Telegram. Grow your audience across platforms effortlessly.

Trend & Meme Communities
Trend & Meme Communities

Keep your Telegram group updated with viral TikTok content, trends, and entertainment automatically.

Brands & Marketing Teams
Brands & Marketing Teams

Monitor influencer partnerships, competitor content, and trending videos. Share updates to team channels.

Frequently Asked Questions: TikTok to Telegram Bot

How do I connect TikTok to Telegram?
Simply enter any TikTok profile URL or hashtag. RSS.app creates an RSS feed automatically. Then add our Telegram bot to your channel with one click. The entire setup takes about 2 minutes.
Is the TikTok to Telegram bot free?
Yes! We offer a free plan that includes basic automation features. Premium plans unlock advanced filters, faster refresh rates, custom formatting, and priority support.
How often does the bot check for new videos?
Our bot checks for new videos every 15 minutes on all plans. When a new video is detected, it's posted to your Telegram channel within seconds.
Can I filter which videos get posted to Telegram?
Absolutely! Use keyword filters to include or exclude videos based on captions, hashtags, or sound. You can filter by engagement metrics as well.
Can I customize how videos appear in Telegram?
Yes! Customize the message format including title, thumbnail, caption, and links. Add custom text before or after each video. Enable or disable rich embeds.
Does it work with TikTok profiles and hashtags?
Yes, our bot supports TikTok profiles and hashtag feeds. Track creators, brands, or trending topics automatically.
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Join 10,000+ teams saving hours every week with automated content sharing. Create your first bot in minutes.

2-minute setup
No coding required
15-min refresh rate

No credit card required • Free plan available