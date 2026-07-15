Twitter Slack Bot

Simply enter any X / Twitter profile URL, hashtag, list, or search query. RSS.app creates an RSS feed automatically. Then add our Slack app with one click. The entire setup takes about 2 minutes.

How do I connect X / Twitter to Slack?

Yes! We offer a free plan that includes basic automation features. Premium plans unlock advanced filters, faster refresh rates, custom formatting, and priority support.

Is the X / Twitter to Slack bot free?

Our bot checks for new Tweets every 15 minutes on all plans. When a new Tweet is detected, it's posted to your Slack channel within seconds.

How often does the bot check for new Tweets?

Absolutely! Use keyword filters to include or exclude Tweets based on content, hashtags, or authors. You can also filter by media type and set character limits.

Can I filter which Tweets get posted to Slack?

Yes! Customize message formatting including title, description, images, and links. Add custom text and choose between simple or rich attachment formats.

Can I customize how Tweets appear in Slack?

Does it work with X / Twitter profiles, hashtags, and searches?

Yes, our bot supports all X / Twitter content types: user profiles, hashtags, lists, search queries, and even replies and retweets from specific accounts.