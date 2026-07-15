Twitter Slack Bot

Bots
X / Twitter to Slack Bot
Automation Bot

X / Twitter to Slack Bot: Auto-Share Tweets Instantly

Automatically post new Tweets to your Slack workspace. Monitor any X / Twitter profile, hashtag, list, or search — and share updates with your team in real-time.

X / Twitter Integration

Create an RSS feed from any X / Twitter profile, hashtag, list, or search query.

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Auto-Post to Slack

Every new Tweet is automatically sent to your Slack channel or direct message.

Trusted and used by thousands of companies
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Why Choose the X / Twitter to Slack Bot?

24/7 Automated Posting
24/7 Automated Posting

Never miss important Tweets. Your bot monitors X / Twitter around the clock and posts updates to Slack automatically.

Smart Keyword Filters
Smart Keyword Filters

Control every detail with advanced filters. Include or exclude by keyword, hashtag, author, or media type. Share only what matters.

Launch in 2 Minutes
Launch in 2 Minutes

Quick visual setup. No coding required. Connect your accounts and start automating immediately.

How to Set Up X / Twitter to Slack Bot

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Connect X / Twitter

1

Enter any X / Twitter profile, hashtag, list, or search. We'll create an RSS feed automatically.

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Connect Slack

2

Add our Slack app to your workspace with one click. Choose any channel for posting.

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Enjoy Automation

3

New Tweets appear in Slack automatically. Customize filters, formatting, and notification settings.

Create Your Bot Now →
X / Twitter + Slack Integration

The easiest way to auto-share Tweets to Slack. Trusted by marketing teams, PR agencies, and enterprises worldwide.

Powerful Features for X / Twitter to Slack Automation

Everything you need to automate content sharing between X / Twitter and Slack.

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Real-Time Updates

Feeds refresh every 15 minutes. New Tweets are posted to Slack within seconds of detection.

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Smart Keyword Filters

Include or exclude Tweets by keyword, hashtag, or author. Share only what's relevant to your team.

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Custom Message Formatting

Control how Tweets appear in Slack. Customize formatting with images, links, and rich attachments.

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Multi-Channel Support

Send Tweets to multiple Slack channels or workspaces from a single feed.

See X / Twitter to Slack in Action

New Tweet posted
New Tweet posted
Automated
Shared in Slack instantly
Shared in Slack instantly

Who Uses the X / Twitter to Slack Bot?

Marketing & PR Teams
Marketing & PR Teams

Monitor brand mentions, competitor activity, and industry news. Get instant alerts in your team channel.

Sales Teams
Sales Teams

Track prospect and client social activity. Stay informed about customer announcements and updates.

Customer Success Teams
Customer Success Teams

Monitor customer feedback and support requests on X / Twitter. Respond quickly to maintain satisfaction.

Frequently Asked Questions: X / Twitter to Slack Bot

How do I connect X / Twitter to Slack?
Simply enter any X / Twitter profile URL, hashtag, list, or search query. RSS.app creates an RSS feed automatically. Then add our Slack app with one click. The entire setup takes about 2 minutes.
Is the X / Twitter to Slack bot free?
Yes! We offer a free plan that includes basic automation features. Premium plans unlock advanced filters, faster refresh rates, custom formatting, and priority support.
How often does the bot check for new Tweets?
Our bot checks for new Tweets every 15 minutes on all plans. When a new Tweet is detected, it's posted to your Slack channel within seconds.
Can I filter which Tweets get posted to Slack?
Absolutely! Use keyword filters to include or exclude Tweets based on content, hashtags, or authors. You can also filter by media type and set character limits.
Can I customize how Tweets appear in Slack?
Yes! Customize message formatting including title, description, images, and links. Add custom text and choose between simple or rich attachment formats.
Does it work with X / Twitter profiles, hashtags, and searches?
Yes, our bot supports all X / Twitter content types: user profiles, hashtags, lists, search queries, and even replies and retweets from specific accounts.
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Join 10,000+ teams saving hours every week with automated content sharing. Create your first bot in minutes.

2-minute setup
No coding required
15-min refresh rate

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