YouTube Discord Bot

YouTube to Discord Bot: Auto-Share Videos Instantly
Automatically post new YouTube videos to your Discord server. Monitor any YouTube channel, playlist, or search — and share updates in real-time. No coding required.
YouTube Integration
Create an RSS feed from any YouTube channel, playlist, or search query.
Auto-Post to Discord
Every new video is automatically sent to your Discord channel via webhook.
Why Choose the YouTube to Discord Bot?
24/7 Automated Posting
Never miss a video. Your bot monitors YouTube around the clock and posts new content to Discord automatically.
Smart Keyword Filters
Control every detail with advanced filters. Include or exclude by keyword, hashtag, author, or media type. Share only what matters.
Launch in 2 Minutes
Quick visual setup. No coding required. Connect your accounts and start automating immediately.
How to Set Up YouTube to Discord Bot
Connect YouTube1
Enter any YouTube channel URL, playlist, or search query. We'll create an RSS feed automatically.
Connect Discord2
Create a Discord webhook in your server and paste the URL. Takes just 30 seconds.
Enjoy Automation3
New videos appear in Discord automatically. Customize filters, formatting, and posting schedule.
YouTube + Discord Integration
The easiest way to auto-share YouTube videos to Discord. Trusted by gaming communities, fan groups, and content creators worldwide.
Powerful Features for YouTube to Discord Automation
Everything you need to automate video sharing between YouTube and Discord.
Real-Time Updates
Feeds refresh every 15 minutes. New videos are posted to Discord within seconds of detection.
Smart Keyword Filters
Include or exclude videos by keyword, title, or duration. Share only what matters to your community.
Custom Embed Formatting
Control how videos appear in Discord. Customize embeds with thumbnails, descriptions, and rich formatting.
Multi-Channel Support
Send videos to multiple Discord channels or servers from a single feed.
See YouTube to Discord in Action
Customize YouTube to Discord Bot Appearance
Add a webhook for advanced customization. Create a unique bot with your own name, avatar, and message formatting.
Add a Webhook
After creating your YouTube to Discord bot, navigate to settings to add a webhook and customize how videos appear in your Discord server.
Change Bot Name
Customize your bot's name to match your brand or community identity.
Upload Avatar
Set a custom avatar for your bot to create a distinctive presence in your community.
Card Elements
Customize title, description, images, author, and more. Tailor your bot's content for a personalized touch.
Who Uses the YouTube to Discord Bot?
Gaming Communities
Keep your Discord server updated with gaming content, tutorials, and esports highlights automatically.
Content Creator Fan Servers
Share new videos from favorite YouTubers with your Discord community the moment they're uploaded.
Educational & Learning Groups
Post educational videos, tutorials, and course content directly to study group channels.
Advanced Integration Features
Unlock powerful features including custom webhooks, embeds, multi-server support, mentions, and advanced filters.
Channel Management
Connect and manage multiple channels from one interface. Control where content is posted.
Rich Embeds
Beautiful message formatting with images, links, and custom styling to match your brand.
Multi-Server Support
Distribute content across multiple servers or workspaces from a single dashboard.
Mentions & Roles
Notify specific users or roles when important content is posted.
Automated Actions
Set up triggers and conditions to control when and how content is posted.
Advanced Filters
Precise control over which content is shared. Filter by keywords, media, length, and more.
Frequently Asked Questions: YouTube to Discord Bot
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