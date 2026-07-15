YouTube Email Bot

YouTube to Email Bot: Get Videos in Your Inbox
Receive new YouTube videos directly in your email inbox. Monitor any YouTube channel, playlist, or search — and get email alerts in real-time. No coding required.
YouTube Integration
Create an RSS feed from any YouTube channel, playlist, or search query.
Auto-Send to Email
Every new video is automatically delivered to your email inbox or digest.
Why Choose the YouTube to Email Bot?
24/7 Automated Alerts
Never miss a video. Get email notifications for new uploads from channels you care about most.
Smart Keyword Filters
Control every detail with advanced filters. Include or exclude by keyword, hashtag, author, or media type. Share only what matters.
Launch in 2 Minutes
Quick visual setup. No coding required. Connect your accounts and start automating immediately.
How to Set Up YouTube to Email Bot
Connect YouTube1
Enter any YouTube channel URL, playlist, or search query. We'll create an RSS feed automatically.
Connect Email2
Enter your email address and choose between instant alerts or daily/weekly digests.
Enjoy Automation3
New videos arrive in your inbox automatically. Customize filters, frequency, and email format.
YouTube + Email Integration
The easiest way to get video alerts in your inbox. Perfect for tracking channels, competitors, and educational content.
Powerful Features for YouTube to Email Automation
Everything you need to automate video alerts directly to your email.
Instant or Digest Mode
Get real-time email alerts or consolidate into daily/weekly email digests to reduce inbox clutter.
Smart Keyword Filters
Include or exclude videos by keyword, title, or duration. Receive only the most relevant content.
Custom Email Templates
Control how videos appear in emails. Include thumbnails, links, and formatted descriptions.
Multiple Email Addresses
Send video alerts to multiple email addresses or distribution lists from a single feed.
See YouTube to Email in Action
Who Uses the YouTube to Email Bot?
Content Creators & YouTubers
Track competitor channels and stay informed about industry trends without logging into YouTube.
Researchers & Educators
Follow educational channels and receive new videos for courses, research, and professional development.
Marketing & Product Teams
Monitor brand channels, product reviews, and industry content. Archive important videos in your email.
Frequently Asked Questions: YouTube to Email Bot
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