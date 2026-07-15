YouTube Email Bot

Simply enter any YouTube channel URL, playlist, or search query. RSS.app creates an RSS feed automatically. Then enter your email address and choose your delivery preference. Setup takes about 2 minutes.

How do I connect YouTube to Email?

Yes! We offer a free plan that includes basic email automation features. Premium plans unlock advanced filters, faster refresh rates, custom templates, and priority support.

Is the YouTube to Email bot free?

Our bot checks for new videos every 15 minutes on all plans. You can receive instant emails or consolidated digests based on your preference.

How often does the bot check for new videos?

Absolutely! Use keyword filters to include or exclude videos based on title, description, or duration. You can filter by video type as well.

Can I filter which videos get sent to my email?

Yes! Choose between instant email alerts, daily digests, or weekly summaries. Digest emails consolidate all new videos into a single easy-to-read email.

Can I get a daily or weekly digest instead of instant emails?

Does it work with YouTube channels, playlists, and searches?

Yes, our bot supports all YouTube content types: channels, playlists, search queries, and even specific video series or live streams.