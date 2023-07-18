YouTube Email Bot
YouTube to Email Bot: Simplify and Automate Your Video Sharing

Empower Your Email Community: Auto-Share new YouTube videos from Channels, Playlists, and Search Results to Your Email Channel or Group instantly

Instant YouTube Integration

New YouTube Videos Published in Channels or Playlists

Email Auto Sharing

Automatically Delivered to Your Email

Why use YouTube to Email Bot

Time-Saving Automation

Streamline video sharing with the YouTube to Email Bot. Automate content delivery to keep your audience engaged with the latest YouTube videos

Advanced Filters

Utilize powerful filters, including blacklist and whitelist keywords, for a curated posts experience. Enhance engagement and interaction within your Email community

No Coding Required

Set up the YouTube to Email Bot effortlessly with our user-friendly interface. Link your Email channel, configure YouTube sources, and enjoy automatic video sharing

YouTube + Email Integration

Increase engagement in your Email Channel with simply to use YouTube automation and auto-sharing

Automatically Receive Notifications on Email

YouTube videos

When new videos are published

Hi!

Email account

Auto-share videos in Email

How Users Use YouTube to Email Bot ?

Content Creators

Bloggers, vloggers, and influencers can use the bot to keep their fans and followers updated with their latest YouTube videos, strengthening the connection between the creator and the audience

Communities and Groups

Email focused on specific topics, such as technology, gaming, or travel, can use the bot to share relevant content from YouTube, fostering a sense of community and stimulating discussions

Businesses and Brands

Companies can leverage the bot to share promotional videos, product launches, or industry news, keeping their customers informed and engaged

