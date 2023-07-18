Add News & Social Feeds to Your Shopify Store

The Shopify integration allows you to showcase the latest industry news right on your website without any coding knowledge. Embed news to your landing pages or your blog.

RSS.app is the quickest way to generate new content and the easiest way to embed this content on your website. Displaying news widgets related to your brand helps your customers trust you and keep your brand reliable.

Widgets can be added anywhere on your Shopify website. All you need to do is copy and paste the widget code. The seamless integration provides auto updates feeds which keep your customers informed.