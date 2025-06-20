投稿をコレクションにまとめる

キュレートモードに切り替えると、すべてのフィードを一度に閲覧できます。個々の投稿を選択し、コレクションに追加してカスタムフィードを構築します。

今すぐ始める
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何千もの企業に信頼され、利用されている

キュレーション・モードが愛される理由

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すべてのフィードを一望

タブやフィードを切り替える必要はもうありません。Curateは、すべてのソースからの投稿を読み、比較し、収集するための単一のダッシュボードを提供します。

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ブラウジングの高速化

フィードを個別に開く代わりに、投稿を並べてスクロールし、ワンクリックでコレクションに追加できます。

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よりスマートなコレクション

すべてのコレクションが独自のRSSフィードになります。ウェブサイトに埋め込んだり、XMLリンクを共有したり、Telegram、Discord、Slack、Eメールにアップデートを送信したりできます。

キュレート・モードの主な特徴

サイド・バイ・サイド・ビュー

フィードは左に、投稿は右に表示されます。ページを切り替えることなく、スクロールしたり、比較したり、投稿をコレクションに追加したりできます。

サイド・バイ・サイド・ビュー

ワンクリックでコレクション

投稿を選択し、既存のコレクションに直接送信します。

ワンクリックでコレクション

トピック・ベースの組織

複数のフィードからコンテンツをグループ化し、あなたのフォーカスを正確に反映した1つのキュレーションストリームに。

トピック・ベースの組織

ウィジェットの統合

カスタマイズ可能なウィジェットを使って、ウェブサイト、ブログ、社内ダッシュボードにキュレーションされたコレクションを表示できます。

ウィジェットの統合

アラートと共有

選択した投稿をSlack、Discord、Telegram、メールに送信。アップデートのたびに、チームと視聴者に最新情報をお届けします。

アラートと共有

3つの簡単なステップでモードをキュレート

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キュレート・モードを立ち上げる

1

すべてのフィードが左側に表示され、一箇所で検索できるようになっています。

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即座に閲覧

2

任意のフィードをクリックすると、最新の投稿が並んで表示されます。

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コレクションを作る

3

目立つ投稿を選んで、ワンクリックでコレクションにドロップ。これだけです。

今すぐ始める

キュレーションで最も恩恵を受ける人

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編集者＆キュレーター

ノイズをフィルタリングし、オーディエンスにとって最も関連性の高いコンテンツのみでフィードを構築。

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マーケティングチーム

複数のフィードからの投稿を、レポートやニュースレター用のキャンペーン用コレクションにまとめる。

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研究者・アナリスト

さまざまなソースからの貴重な洞察を、1つのキュレーションフィードに素早く保存して整理できます。

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コミュニティ・マネージャー

視聴者を圧倒することなく、キュレーションされた投稿をきれいな流れでチャンネルに配信。

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よりスマートなキュレーション、より迅速な共有

閲覧の手間を省き、あなたのフィードを視聴者が気に入る厳選されたコレクションに変えましょう。
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