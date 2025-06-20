キュレーション・モードが愛される理由
すべてのフィードを一望
タブやフィードを切り替える必要はもうありません。Curateは、すべてのソースからの投稿を読み、比較し、収集するための単一のダッシュボードを提供します。
ブラウジングの高速化
フィードを個別に開く代わりに、投稿を並べてスクロールし、ワンクリックでコレクションに追加できます。
よりスマートなコレクション
すべてのコレクションが独自のRSSフィードになります。ウェブサイトに埋め込んだり、XMLリンクを共有したり、Telegram、Discord、Slack、Eメールにアップデートを送信したりできます。
キュレート・モードの主な特徴
サイド・バイ・サイド・ビュー
フィードは左に、投稿は右に表示されます。ページを切り替えることなく、スクロールしたり、比較したり、投稿をコレクションに追加したりできます。
ワンクリックでコレクション
投稿を選択し、既存のコレクションに直接送信します。
トピック・ベースの組織
複数のフィードからコンテンツをグループ化し、あなたのフォーカスを正確に反映した1つのキュレーションストリームに。
ウィジェットの統合
カスタマイズ可能なウィジェットを使って、ウェブサイト、ブログ、社内ダッシュボードにキュレーションされたコレクションを表示できます。
アラートと共有
選択した投稿をSlack、Discord、Telegram、メールに送信。アップデートのたびに、チームと視聴者に最新情報をお届けします。
3つの簡単なステップでモードをキュレート
キュレート・モードを立ち上げる1
すべてのフィードが左側に表示され、一箇所で検索できるようになっています。
即座に閲覧2
任意のフィードをクリックすると、最新の投稿が並んで表示されます。
コレクションを作る3
目立つ投稿を選んで、ワンクリックでコレクションにドロップ。これだけです。
キュレーションで最も恩恵を受ける人
編集者＆キュレーター
ノイズをフィルタリングし、オーディエンスにとって最も関連性の高いコンテンツのみでフィードを構築。
マーケティングチーム
複数のフィードからの投稿を、レポートやニュースレター用のキャンペーン用コレクションにまとめる。
研究者・アナリスト
さまざまなソースからの貴重な洞察を、1つのキュレーションフィードに素早く保存して整理できます。
コミュニティ・マネージャー
視聴者を圧倒することなく、キュレーションされた投稿をきれいな流れでチャンネルに配信。
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Highly recommend this RSS feed email / widget generator service.
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Above and Beyond Help
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RSS.app has been fantastic
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RSS.app Great product & Service
Great product and awesome customer service. Prompt response with support.