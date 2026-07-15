Reddit Telegram Bot

Bots
Reddit to Telegram Bot
Automation Bot

Reddit to Telegram Bot: Auto-Share Posts Instantly

Automatically post Reddit content to your Telegram channel. Monitor any subreddit, user, or search — share the best content in real-time. No coding required.

Reddit Integration

Create an RSS feed from any subreddit, Reddit user, or search query.

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Auto-Post to Telegram

Every new post is automatically sent to your Telegram channel, group, or topic.

Trusted and used by thousands of companies
WebflowThe Ohio State UniversityMicrosoftStripeStanford UniversityHarvard UniversityHubSpot

Why Choose the Reddit to Telegram Bot?

24/7 Automated Posting
24/7 Automated Posting

Never miss trending content. Your bot monitors subreddits around the clock and posts updates to Telegram automatically.

Smart Keyword Filters
Smart Keyword Filters

Control every detail with advanced filters. Include or exclude by keyword, hashtag, author, or media type. Share only what matters.

Launch in 2 Minutes
Launch in 2 Minutes

Quick visual setup. No coding required. Connect your accounts and start automating immediately.

How to Set Up Reddit to Telegram Bot

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Connect Reddit

1

Enter any subreddit, user profile, or search query. We'll create an RSS feed automatically.

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Connect Telegram

2

Add our bot to your Telegram channel, group, or topic with one click. No tokens needed.

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Enjoy Automation

3

Posts appear in Telegram automatically. Customize filters, formatting, and schedule as needed.

Create Your Bot Now →
Reddit + Telegram Integration

The easiest way to auto-share Reddit content to Telegram. Trusted by community managers, content curators, and enthusiasts worldwide.

Powerful Features for Reddit to Telegram Automation

Everything you need to automate content sharing between Reddit and Telegram.

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Real-Time Updates

Feeds refresh every 15 minutes. Hot posts are shared to Telegram within seconds of detection.

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Smart Content Filters

Filter by flair, upvotes, keywords, or post type. Share only the best content from any subreddit.

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Custom Message Formatting

Control how posts appear in Telegram. Add custom text, images, buttons, and rich formatting.

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Multi-Channel Support

Send posts to multiple Telegram channels, groups, or topics from a single subreddit.

See Reddit to Telegram in Action

New Reddit post published
New Reddit post published
Automated
Shared in Telegram instantly
Shared in Telegram instantly

Who Uses the Reddit to Telegram Bot?

Community Curators
Community Curators

Automatically share the best Reddit content with your Telegram audience. Curate without manual effort.

Niche Interest Groups
Niche Interest Groups

Keep your Telegram community updated with relevant subreddit discussions and trending posts.

News & Trend Watchers
News & Trend Watchers

Monitor breaking news subreddits and share trending content to Telegram in real-time.

Frequently Asked Questions: Reddit to Telegram Bot

How do I connect Reddit to Telegram?
Simply enter any subreddit URL, user profile, or search query. RSS.app creates an RSS feed automatically. Then add our Telegram bot to your channel with one click. The entire setup takes about 2 minutes.
Is the Reddit to Telegram bot free?
Yes! We offer a free plan that includes basic automation features. Premium plans unlock advanced filters, faster refresh rates, custom formatting, and priority support.
How often does the bot check for new posts?
Our bot checks for new posts every 15 minutes on all plans. When new content is detected, it's posted to your Telegram channel within seconds.
Can I filter which posts get shared to Telegram?
Absolutely! Filter by post flair, minimum upvotes, keywords, post type (text, link, image, video), and more.
Can I customize how posts appear in Telegram?
Yes! Customize the message format including title, score, comments link, and content. Add custom text before or after each post.
Does it work with any subreddit?
Yes, our bot supports all public subreddits, user profiles, multireddits, and search queries. Private subreddits are not accessible.
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Ready to Automate Your Content?

Join 10,000+ teams saving hours every week with automated content sharing. Create your first bot in minutes.

2-minute setup
No coding required
15-min refresh rate

No credit card required • Free plan available