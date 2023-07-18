RSS.app
LOG IN
SIGN UP

The #1 Source of RSS FeedsConnect with Information You Care About

Get RSS Feeds from almost any webpage

Instantly generate RSS feeds from any URL

+2,693

New Users Joined
Last Week

Trusted and used by thousands of companies

  • Ohio University
  • Webflow
  • Microsoft
  • HubSpot

3 Reasons Why You Should Use RSS.app

  • Generate RSS feeds

    Generate RSS feeds

    No coding required. Our feed generator can pick the right content for you

  • Embed News Feeds

    Embed News Feeds

    Add auto-updated dynamic content to your website or mobile app

  • Increase Engagement

    Increase Engagement

    Syndicate your content and make it easy for users to access and consume your content

Top Features

  • No Coding

    No Coding

    Simply copy and paste the URL into the feed generator or RSS builder

  • Customization

    Customization

    Extract large images & customize your feed with advanced filters

  • Auto-updated

    Auto-updated

    The feed will update automatically, so you never miss any updates

  • Dynamic Widgets

    Dynamic Widgets

    Bring content to your users with adaptive and simple widgets

Generate RSS Feeds

Aggregate and curate your favorite websites by turning them into auto-updated RSS feeds. Fastest RSS finder and creator on the market

  • RSS Generator

    RSS Generator

    Generate a feed from almost any website using our advanced AI

  • RSS Builder

    RSS Builder

    Manually select the elements you want to include in your RSS feed

  • No Coding

    No Coding

    Coding not required! Just enter the webpage URL to get your RSS feed

  • 1000+ Sources

    1000+ Sources

    Support for thousands of popular websites to create your RSS feed from

  • RSS Finder

    RSS Finder

    Discover and subscribe to new RSS feeds with our advanced RSS Finder

  • Social Media

    Social Media

    Get new content from almost any website or social media with our feed generator

RSS Feeds page
Features Platform page

Embed News Feeds

Take control of your content using our cloud based all-in-one news feeds solution. Easily embed dynamic content on your website

  • News Feeds

    News Feeds

    Dynamically updated news feeds at the tips of your fingers

  • Bundles

    Bundles

    Easily bundle multiple feeds into one super feed

  • Collections

    Collections

    Curate and collect individual posts to create your unique feed

  • Filters

    Filters

    Stay focused on your content using our advanced filters

  • Alerts

    Alerts

    Send the latest posts straight to your email or auto-post to telegram or slack

  • Widgets

    Widgets

    Choose from a variety of widgets to embed on your website

The easiest way to generate and consume RSS Feeds

Tools designed to simplify the creation and management of RSS feeds. For beginners and professionals

  • RSS to JSON

    RSS to JSON

    JSON can be easily parsed and integrated into a website or app

  • RSS to Email

    RSS to Email

    Receive a daily email of the newest posts in your RSS feed

  • RSS to CSV

    RSS to CSV

    Easily extract and analyze data from multiple RSS feeds

  • RSS API

    RSS API

    Build applications that utilize RSS feeds programmatically

Features Platform page

RSS Widgets for Your Website

Widgets are easy to embed and can be customized to fit the look and feel of your website

  • Customize Widgets

    Customize Widgets

    Improve user experience and increase engagement with customizable RSS widgets

  • Create Presets

    Create Presets

    Save customized widgets as presets and quickly apply the style you wish to use

  • RSS Widgets

    RSS Widgets

    7 RSS Widgets: Wall, List, Carousel, Imageboard, Ticker, Magazine and Feed

  • Apply Custom CSS

    Apply Custom CSS

    Add advanced styles to the widgets by applying custom CSS styles

How are RSS Feeds used?

RSS feeds are a convenient way to stay up to date with the latest news and content from your favorite websites. Here are some common use cases for RSS feeds

  • News Aggregation

    News Aggregation

    One of the most popular uses of RSS feeds is to aggregate news from multiple sources into a single feed

  • Personalized Content

    Personalized Content

    Many websites offer RSS feeds for specific topics or categories to help you get relevant and up-to-date content

  • Research and Monitoring

    Research and Monitoring

    By subscribing to RSS feeds from industry blogs, news sources and social media, you can follow the latest trends in your field

  • Podcasts and Video

    Podcasts and Video

    RSS feeds can also be used to subscribe to podcasts and video feeds. And also use for your channel or podcast

  • Content Marketing

    Content Marketing

    For their blog or website, they can make it easy for readers to subscribe to updates and receive new content after publication

  • Competitive Intelligence

    Competitive Intelligence

    Businesses can use RSS feeds to monitor their competitors' websites and social media profiles for updates and news

  • Customer Service

    Customer Service

    Businesses use RSS feeds to monitor social media channels and customer review websites for mentions of their brand

  • Internal Communications

    Internal Communications

    Share internal company news and updates with your team and coworkers

  • E-commerce

    E-commerce

    Notify customers of new products or promotions with RSS feeds

RSS Feed Integrations

Make your RSS feed work better by integrating with your favorite platforms. Save time by connecting your tools together. No coding required

Integrations collage

News Feeds For Your Website

Add dynamic news feeds to your website using our customizeable widgets. No coding required!

Wix

Display content related to your industry on your Wix website

Shopify

Showcase the latest content related to your products or blog posts on your Shopify store

Wordpress

Embed news widgets on your Wordpress website that keep your visitors engaged and informed

HTML

Embed news widgets on your HTML website to showcase the latest news and updates

Wibsite Integrations

Top RSS Sources

Get the latest news and updates from top sources with RSS feeds. Stay informed on world events, technology, business, and more

  • Web to RSS

    Web to RSS

    Web to RSS keeps you updated on the latest news and updates from websites that don't offer RSS feeds

  • Google News

    Google News

    Google News provides RSS feeds for a variety of categories such as world news, business, technology, and more

  • Twitter

    Twitter

    Offers a Twitter RSS feed generator that allows you to create feeds for individual users or specific keywords

  • YouTube

    YouTube

    YouTube provides RSS feeds for channels, allowing users to receive updates on new video uploads

  • TikTok

    TikTok

    Provides a TikTok RSS feed generator that allows you to create feeds for a specific TikTok user or search term

  • Topics and Keywords

    Topics and Keywords

    Create your own RSS feeds based on keywords or topics and receive updates every time new content is published

Read What Our Users Say

Kiril from st6

Kiril Gantchev

CEO of ST6

I tried several RSS feed generators and the one that worked best, aside from being the simplest, was RSS.app. It's great how useful the tool can be for somebody that doesn't know how to code.

Isaac Halvorson from hisaac

Isaac Halvorson

iOS Developer hisaac

I’ve long wanted an app that generates RSS feeds from social media sites, and while there are other options that do it (IFTTT, Zapier, etc.), this is the first one that is dead simple, and works out of the box.

Join thousands of happy users!

No credit card required

7-day free trial

Cancel anytime