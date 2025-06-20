The #1 RSS.app Platform

The All-in-One RSS Feed Generator

Generate custom feeds for any website & social media. Create RSS & Social widgets for your site or auto-post to Discord, Slack, and Telegram.

Create RSS Feed

Instantly generate RSS feeds from any URL - no coding required

Trustpilot
Rated 4.7 out of 54.7
Trusted and used by thousands of companies
WebflowThe Ohio State UniversityMicrosoftStripeStanford UniversityHarvard UniversityHubSpot
Live Feed Builder

Generate RSS Feeds in Seconds

Turn websites into RSS feeds. Aggregate news, social media posts, and web updates into one RSS feed.

Website to RSS Feed Generator

Convert any blog, news site, or social media profile into an RSS feed automatically. No coding required.

Website to RSS Feed Generator

Visual RSS Feed Builder

Build custom RSS feeds by selecting specific webpage sections. Extract titles, descriptions, images, and dates.

Visual RSS Feed Builder

Google Alerts Alternative

Create RSS feeds from keyword searches and trending topics — like Google Alerts. Monitor any topic across the web.

Google Alerts Alternative

Newsletter to RSS

Convert email newsletters into RSS feeds. Read your favorite newsletters in any RSS reader.

Newsletter to RSS
Feed Intelligence

Manage & Customize Your RSS Feeds

Advanced RSS feed tools to filter, bundle, translate, and customize your content feeds.

By the Numbers

Trusted RSS Feed Platform

400,000+/ moRSS Feeds Created
45M+/ moArticles Processed
50,000+/ moWidgets Powered
100,000+/ moAutomated Bot Posts
RSS Widgets

Embed Social Media & News Widgets on Your Website

Create customizable news walls, carousels, and tickers to display social media and RSS feeds on any website. Our responsive widgets require no coding and adapt to any screen size.

Create RSS Widget Free
RSS.app widget builder interface showing News Wall, Ticker, and Carousel customization options for websites
embedAnywhere

News Wall & Carousel Templates

Choose from News Wall, Carousel, Ticker, and other RSS widget layouts. Ready to embed instantly.

responsiveDesign

HTML & JavaScript Embed Code

Copy the RSS widget embed code and paste it into your website, blog, or app. Works everywhere.

customStyling

Mobile-Responsive Design

RSS widgets automatically adapt to desktop, tablet, and mobile screens. Fully responsive design.

reusableFlexible

Complete Design Customization

Customize widget fonts, colors, spacing, and CSS. Match your brand perfectly.

Auto-Posting Bots

Auto-Post News, RSS & Social Media to Discord, Slack & Telegram

Automatically post news articles, RSS feeds, and social media updates to Discord, Slack, Telegram, or email.

View All Bots
Auto-post RSS feeds to Discord, Slack, Telegram and email
discordAlerts

Discord Bot

Auto-post news, RSS feeds, and social media updates to any Discord server or channel.

slackNotifications

Slack Bot

Auto-post news, RSS feeds, and social media alerts to public or private Slack channels.

telegramMessages

Telegram Bot

Auto-post news, RSS feeds, and social media updates to Telegram channels, groups, or DMs.

emailDigests

Email Digest

Receive news, RSS, and social media digests via email — daily, weekly, or custom intervals.

RSS API & Integrations

RSS Feed API & Third-Party Integrations

Connect RSS feeds via webhooks, REST API, or export to CSV, JSON, and OPML formats.

connectFeedsToApps

Webhooks (Real-Time)

Receive instant webhook notifications when RSS feeds update. No polling required.

fullFeedAccessApi

REST API

Access RSS feed data programmatically. Integrate feeds into your apps and tech stack.

exportOrIntegrateFeeds

Export RSS to CSV, JSON, OPML

Export RSS feeds as CSV, JSON, or OPML. Import into spreadsheets, databases, or other tools.

Works With Your Favorite Tools

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Google SheetsGoogle Sheets
ZapierZapier
n8nn8n
MakeMake
IFTTTIFTTT
BubbleBubble
MailchimpMailchimp
ClayClay
NotionNotion
AirtableAirtable
BufferBuffer
HootsuiteHootsuite
CodaCoda
ConfluenceConfluence
Google SheetsGoogle Sheets
RSS.app Solutions

RSS Feeds for Every Use Case

See how teams and individuals use RSS feeds to aggregate content, monitor news, and automate workflows.

forContentCreators

Content Curation & Discovery

Streamline your creative pipeline by centralizing niche news, viral trends, and inspiration into one organized feed.

forProductManagers

Competitive Intelligence

Track competitor product launches, industry breakthroughs, and market shifts in real-time to maintain your strategic edge.

forResearchers

Academic & Journal Monitoring

Stay current with the latest publications and academic journals without the chaos of manual searching or browser tab overload.

forInvestorsAndAnalysts

Real-Time Market Alerts

Monitor SEC filings, financial reports, and market-moving news with instant alerts to react faster than the competition.

forAgencies

Client & Brand Monitoring

Automate brand mentions and press coverage tracking across the web and social media for every client in your portfolio.

forCommunityManagers

Enterprise Data Pipelines

Leverage our API to process 1.5M+ daily articles into your own internal apps, dashboards, or proprietary AI models.

Reviews

What Users Love About RSS.app

Trustpilot
Rated 4.7 out of 54.7
Ben Wiser avatar
Ben Wiser

Jun 20, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
RSS App the only option for RSS feed generation

RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.

Brian Talamo avatar
Brian Talamo

Jun 10, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
Highly recommend this RSS feed email / widget generator service.

I've worked with many RSS feed generators in the past 15 years. RSS.app has put together an amazing service that is very customizable with so many features. Support is also top notch and responds to your basic and advanced questions quickly and professionally. Highly recommend for all your RSS feed needs. Our trucking news hub website couldn't work without it. Thank you.

Junell Felsburg avatar
Junell Felsburg

Jun 2, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
Above and Beyond Help

As part of a new project, my team wanted to monitor release notes on a product; however, the formatting did not match any RSS builder we could find. I reached out to RSS.App support, as you never know if you don't ask. Not only did I speak to someone the same day, but I spoke to someone who was knowledgeable, kind, and clearly wanted to understand the issue. It has been a few weeks, but after many revisions and direct support, all of my release notes are in a way that my users understand and find value in. Honestly, it has been an exceptional experience, and I will be pushing everyone I know to RSS.app for their RSS needs.

C
Caroline Traweger

May 29, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
Highly recommend RSS.app

Very impressed with RSS.app. We connected our MailChimp newsletter to a feed on our website. The support provided has been outstanding! Thank you.

L
Lindsey

May 5, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
RSS.app has been fantastic

RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.

M
Marcelo Rodriguez

Apr 30, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
RSS.app Great product & Service

Great product and awesome customer service. Prompt response with support.

RSS.app

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