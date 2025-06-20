The #1 RSS.app Platform
The All-in-One RSS Feed Generator
Generate custom feeds for any website & social media. Create RSS & Social widgets for your site or auto-post to Discord, Slack, and Telegram.
Instantly generate RSS feeds from any URL - no coding required
Generate RSS Feeds in Seconds
Turn websites into RSS feeds. Aggregate news, social media posts, and web updates into one RSS feed.
Website to RSS Feed Generator
Convert any blog, news site, or social media profile into an RSS feed automatically. No coding required.
Visual RSS Feed Builder
Build custom RSS feeds by selecting specific webpage sections. Extract titles, descriptions, images, and dates.
Google Alerts Alternative
Create RSS feeds from keyword searches and trending topics — like Google Alerts. Monitor any topic across the web.
Newsletter to RSS
Convert email newsletters into RSS feeds. Read your favorite newsletters in any RSS reader.
Manage & Customize Your RSS Feeds
Advanced RSS feed tools to filter, bundle, translate, and customize your content feeds.
RSS Feed Aggregator & Bundler
Combine multiple RSS feeds into one aggregated feed. Use your merged feed anywhere.
Manual RSS Feed Curation
Curate RSS feeds by hand-picking articles from any source. Build custom content collections.
RSS Feed Filters & Keywords
Filter RSS feeds by keywords, remove duplicates, hide old posts, and apply advanced content filters.
Customize RSS Feed Output
Modify RSS feed content, tags, and post limits. Format your feed output exactly how you need it.
RSS Feed Translation (30+ Languages)
Auto-translate RSS feeds into 30+ languages. Deliver localized content to global audiences.
Trusted RSS Feed Platform
Auto-Post News, RSS & Social Media to Discord, Slack & Telegram
Automatically post news articles, RSS feeds, and social media updates to Discord, Slack, Telegram, or email.View All Bots
Discord Bot
Auto-post news, RSS feeds, and social media updates to any Discord server or channel.
Slack Bot
Auto-post news, RSS feeds, and social media alerts to public or private Slack channels.
Telegram Bot
Auto-post news, RSS feeds, and social media updates to Telegram channels, groups, or DMs.
Email Digest
Receive news, RSS, and social media digests via email — daily, weekly, or custom intervals.
RSS Feed API & Third-Party Integrations
Connect RSS feeds via webhooks, REST API, or export to CSV, JSON, and OPML formats.
Webhooks (Real-Time)
Receive instant webhook notifications when RSS feeds update. No polling required.
REST API
Access RSS feed data programmatically. Integrate feeds into your apps and tech stack.
Export RSS to CSV, JSON, OPML
Export RSS feeds as CSV, JSON, or OPML. Import into spreadsheets, databases, or other tools.
Works With Your Favorite Tools
RSS Feeds for Every Use Case
See how teams and individuals use RSS feeds to aggregate content, monitor news, and automate workflows.
Content Curation & Discovery
Streamline your creative pipeline by centralizing niche news, viral trends, and inspiration into one organized feed.
Competitive Intelligence
Track competitor product launches, industry breakthroughs, and market shifts in real-time to maintain your strategic edge.
Academic & Journal Monitoring
Stay current with the latest publications and academic journals without the chaos of manual searching or browser tab overload.
Real-Time Market Alerts
Monitor SEC filings, financial reports, and market-moving news with instant alerts to react faster than the competition.
Client & Brand Monitoring
Automate brand mentions and press coverage tracking across the web and social media for every client in your portfolio.
Enterprise Data Pipelines
Leverage our API to process 1.5M+ daily articles into your own internal apps, dashboards, or proprietary AI models.
What Users Love About RSS.app
Jun 20, 2025
RSS App the only option for RSS feed generation
RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.
Jun 10, 2025
Highly recommend this RSS feed email / widget generator service.
I've worked with many RSS feed generators in the past 15 years. RSS.app has put together an amazing service that is very customizable with so many features. Support is also top notch and responds to your basic and advanced questions quickly and professionally. Highly recommend for all your RSS feed needs. Our trucking news hub website couldn't work without it. Thank you.
Jun 2, 2025
Above and Beyond Help
As part of a new project, my team wanted to monitor release notes on a product; however, the formatting did not match any RSS builder we could find. I reached out to RSS.App support, as you never know if you don't ask. Not only did I speak to someone the same day, but I spoke to someone who was knowledgeable, kind, and clearly wanted to understand the issue. It has been a few weeks, but after many revisions and direct support, all of my release notes are in a way that my users understand and find value in. Honestly, it has been an exceptional experience, and I will be pushing everyone I know to RSS.app for their RSS needs.
May 29, 2025
Highly recommend RSS.app
Very impressed with RSS.app. We connected our MailChimp newsletter to a feed on our website. The support provided has been outstanding! Thank you.
May 5, 2025
RSS.app has been fantastic
RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.
Apr 30, 2025
RSS.app Great product & Service
Great product and awesome customer service. Prompt response with support.