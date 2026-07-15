Reddit Telegram Bot

Simply enter any subreddit URL, user profile, or search query. RSS.app creates an RSS feed automatically. Then add our Telegram bot to your channel with one click. The entire setup takes about 2 minutes.

How do I connect Reddit to Telegram?

Yes! We offer a free plan that includes basic automation features. Premium plans unlock advanced filters, faster refresh rates, custom formatting, and priority support.

Is the Reddit to Telegram bot free?

Our bot checks for new posts every 15 minutes on all plans. When new content is detected, it's posted to your Telegram channel within seconds.

How often does the bot check for new posts?

Absolutely! Filter by post flair, minimum upvotes, keywords, post type (text, link, image, video), and more.

Can I filter which posts get shared to Telegram?

Yes! Customize the message format including title, score, comments link, and content. Add custom text before or after each post.

Can I customize how posts appear in Telegram?

Does it work with any subreddit?

Yes, our bot supports all public subreddits, user profiles, multireddits, and search queries. Private subreddits are not accessible.