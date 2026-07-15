Twitter Discord Bot

X / Twitter to Discord Bot: Auto-Share Tweets Instantly
Automatically post new Tweets to your Discord server. Monitor any X / Twitter profile, hashtag, list, or search — and share updates in real-time. No coding required.
X / Twitter Integration
Create an RSS feed from any X / Twitter profile, hashtag, list, or search query.
Auto-Post to Discord
Every new Tweet is automatically sent to your Discord channel via webhook.
Why Choose the X / Twitter to Discord Bot?
24/7 Automated Posting
Never miss a Tweet. Your bot monitors X / Twitter around the clock and posts new content to Discord automatically.
Smart Keyword Filters
Control every detail with advanced filters. Include or exclude by keyword, hashtag, author, or media type. Share only what matters.
Launch in 2 Minutes
Quick visual setup. No coding required. Connect your accounts and start automating immediately.
How to Set Up X / Twitter to Discord Bot
Connect X / Twitter1
Enter any X / Twitter profile, hashtag, list, or search. We'll create an RSS feed automatically.
Connect Discord2
Create a Discord webhook in your server and paste the URL. Takes just 30 seconds.
Enjoy Automation3
New Tweets appear in Discord automatically. Customize filters, formatting, and posting schedule.
X / Twitter + Discord Integration
The easiest way to auto-share Tweets to Discord. Trusted by gaming communities, fan groups, and marketing teams worldwide.
Powerful Features for X / Twitter to Discord Automation
Everything you need to automate content sharing between X / Twitter and Discord.
Real-Time Updates
Feeds refresh every 15 minutes. New Tweets are posted to Discord within seconds of detection.
Smart Keyword Filters
Include or exclude Tweets by keyword, hashtag, or author. Share only what matters to your community.
Custom Embed Formatting
Control how Tweets appear in Discord. Customize embeds with images, author info, and rich formatting.
Multi-Channel Support
Send Tweets to multiple Discord channels or servers from a single feed.
See X / Twitter to Discord in Action
Customize X / Twitter to Discord Bot Appearance
Add a webhook for advanced customization. Create a unique bot with your own name, avatar, and message formatting.
Add a Webhook
After creating your X / Twitter to Discord bot, navigate to settings to add a webhook and customize how Tweets appear in your Discord server.
Change Bot Name
Customize your bot's name to match your brand or community identity.
Upload Avatar
Set a custom avatar for your bot to create a distinctive presence in your community.
Card Elements
Customize title, description, images, author, and more. Tailor your bot's content for a personalized touch.
Who Uses the X / Twitter to Discord Bot?
Gaming Communities
Keep your Discord server updated with game updates, esports news, and developer announcements from X / Twitter.
Fan Communities & Groups
Share posts from favorite creators, celebrities, or brands with your Discord community automatically.
Businesses & Marketing Teams
Monitor brand mentions, competitor activity, and industry news. Share updates directly to team channels.
Advanced Integration Features
Unlock powerful features including custom webhooks, embeds, multi-server support, mentions, and advanced filters.
Channel Management
Connect and manage multiple channels from one interface. Control where content is posted.
Rich Embeds
Beautiful message formatting with images, links, and custom styling to match your brand.
Multi-Server Support
Distribute content across multiple servers or workspaces from a single dashboard.
Mentions & Roles
Notify specific users or roles when important content is posted.
Automated Actions
Set up triggers and conditions to control when and how content is posted.
Advanced Filters
Precise control over which content is shared. Filter by keywords, media, length, and more.
Frequently Asked Questions: X / Twitter to Discord Bot
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