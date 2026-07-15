Twitter Discord Bot

Bots
X / Twitter to Discord Bot
Automation Bot

X / Twitter to Discord Bot: Auto-Share Tweets Instantly

Automatically post new Tweets to your Discord server. Monitor any X / Twitter profile, hashtag, list, or search — and share updates in real-time. No coding required.

X / Twitter Integration

Create an RSS feed from any X / Twitter profile, hashtag, list, or search query.

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Auto-Post to Discord

Every new Tweet is automatically sent to your Discord channel via webhook.

Trusted and used by thousands of companies
WebflowThe Ohio State UniversityMicrosoftStripeStanford UniversityHarvard UniversityHubSpot

Why Choose the X / Twitter to Discord Bot?

24/7 Automated Posting
24/7 Automated Posting

Never miss a Tweet. Your bot monitors X / Twitter around the clock and posts new content to Discord automatically.

Smart Keyword Filters
Smart Keyword Filters

Control every detail with advanced filters. Include or exclude by keyword, hashtag, author, or media type. Share only what matters.

Launch in 2 Minutes
Launch in 2 Minutes

Quick visual setup. No coding required. Connect your accounts and start automating immediately.

How to Set Up X / Twitter to Discord Bot

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Connect X / Twitter

1

Enter any X / Twitter profile, hashtag, list, or search. We'll create an RSS feed automatically.

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Connect Discord

2

Create a Discord webhook in your server and paste the URL. Takes just 30 seconds.

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Enjoy Automation

3

New Tweets appear in Discord automatically. Customize filters, formatting, and posting schedule.

Create Your Bot Now →
X / Twitter + Discord Integration

The easiest way to auto-share Tweets to Discord. Trusted by gaming communities, fan groups, and marketing teams worldwide.

Powerful Features for X / Twitter to Discord Automation

Everything you need to automate content sharing between X / Twitter and Discord.

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Real-Time Updates

Feeds refresh every 15 minutes. New Tweets are posted to Discord within seconds of detection.

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Smart Keyword Filters

Include or exclude Tweets by keyword, hashtag, or author. Share only what matters to your community.

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Custom Embed Formatting

Control how Tweets appear in Discord. Customize embeds with images, author info, and rich formatting.

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Multi-Channel Support

Send Tweets to multiple Discord channels or servers from a single feed.

See X / Twitter to Discord in Action

New Tweet posted
New Tweet posted
Automated
Shared in Discord instantly
Shared in Discord instantly

Customize X / Twitter to Discord Bot Appearance

Add a webhook for advanced customization. Create a unique bot with your own name, avatar, and message formatting.

Add a Webhook
Add a Webhook

After creating your X / Twitter to Discord bot, navigate to settings to add a webhook and customize how Tweets appear in your Discord server.

Change Bot Name
Change Bot Name

Customize your bot's name to match your brand or community identity.

Upload Avatar
Upload Avatar

Set a custom avatar for your bot to create a distinctive presence in your community.

Card Elements
Card Elements

Customize title, description, images, author, and more. Tailor your bot's content for a personalized touch.

Who Uses the X / Twitter to Discord Bot?

Gaming Communities
Gaming Communities

Keep your Discord server updated with game updates, esports news, and developer announcements from X / Twitter.

Fan Communities & Groups
Fan Communities & Groups

Share posts from favorite creators, celebrities, or brands with your Discord community automatically.

Businesses & Marketing Teams
Businesses & Marketing Teams

Monitor brand mentions, competitor activity, and industry news. Share updates directly to team channels.

Advanced Integration Features

Unlock powerful features including custom webhooks, embeds, multi-server support, mentions, and advanced filters.

Channel Management
Channel Management

Connect and manage multiple channels from one interface. Control where content is posted.

Rich Embeds
Rich Embeds

Beautiful message formatting with images, links, and custom styling to match your brand.

Multi-Server Support
Multi-Server Support

Distribute content across multiple servers or workspaces from a single dashboard.

Mentions & Roles
Mentions & Roles

Notify specific users or roles when important content is posted.

Automated Actions
Automated Actions

Set up triggers and conditions to control when and how content is posted.

Advanced Filters
Advanced Filters

Precise control over which content is shared. Filter by keywords, media, length, and more.

Frequently Asked Questions: X / Twitter to Discord Bot

How do I connect X / Twitter to Discord?
Simply enter any X / Twitter profile URL, hashtag, list, or search query. RSS.app creates an RSS feed automatically. Then create a Discord webhook and paste the URL. The entire setup takes about 2 minutes.
Is the X / Twitter to Discord bot free?
Yes! We offer a free plan that includes basic automation features. Premium plans unlock advanced filters, faster refresh rates, custom formatting, and priority support.
How often does the bot check for new Tweets?
Our bot checks for new Tweets every 15 minutes on all plans. When a new Tweet is detected, it's posted to your Discord channel within seconds.
Can I filter which Tweets get posted to Discord?
Absolutely! Use keyword filters to include or exclude Tweets based on content, hashtags, or authors. You can also filter by media type (images, videos) and set character limits.
Can I customize how Tweets appear in Discord?
Yes! Customize Discord embeds including title, description, images, and author info. Add custom text and enable or disable rich embeds.
Does it work with X / Twitter profiles, hashtags, and searches?
Yes, our bot supports all X / Twitter content types: user profiles, hashtags, lists, search queries, and even replies and retweets from specific accounts.
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Ready to Automate Your Content?

Join 10,000+ teams saving hours every week with automated content sharing. Create your first bot in minutes.

2-minute setup
No coding required
15-min refresh rate

No credit card required • Free plan available