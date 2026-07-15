Twitter Email Bot

Simply enter any X / Twitter profile URL, hashtag, list, or search query. RSS.app creates an RSS feed automatically. Then enter your email address and choose your delivery preference. Setup takes about 2 minutes.

How do I connect X / Twitter to Email?

Yes! We offer a free plan that includes basic email automation features. Premium plans unlock advanced filters, faster refresh rates, custom templates, and priority support.

Is the X / Twitter to Email bot free?

Our bot checks for new Tweets every 15 minutes on all plans. You can receive instant emails or consolidated digests based on your preference.

How often does the bot check for new Tweets?

Absolutely! Use keyword filters to include or exclude Tweets based on content, hashtags, or authors. You can also filter by media type and set character limits.

Can I filter which Tweets get sent to my email?

Yes! Choose between instant email alerts, daily digests, or weekly summaries. Digest emails consolidate all new Tweets into a single easy-to-read email.

Can I get a daily or weekly digest instead of instant emails?

Does it work with X / Twitter profiles, hashtags, and searches?

Yes, our bot supports all X / Twitter content types: user profiles, hashtags, lists, search queries, and even replies and retweets from specific accounts.