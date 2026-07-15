Twitter Email Bot

Bots
X / Twitter to Email Bot
Automation Bot

X / Twitter to Email Bot: Get Tweets in Your Inbox

Receive new Tweets directly in your email inbox. Monitor any X / Twitter profile, hashtag, list, or search — and get email alerts in real-time. No coding required.

X / Twitter Integration

Create an RSS feed from any X / Twitter profile, hashtag, list, or search query.

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Auto-Send to Email

Every new Tweet is automatically delivered to your email inbox or digest.

Trusted and used by thousands of companies
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Why Choose the X / Twitter to Email Bot?

24/7 Automated Alerts
24/7 Automated Alerts

Never miss important Tweets. Get email notifications for new posts from accounts you care about most.

Smart Keyword Filters
Smart Keyword Filters

Control every detail with advanced filters. Include or exclude by keyword, hashtag, author, or media type. Share only what matters.

Launch in 2 Minutes
Launch in 2 Minutes

Quick visual setup. No coding required. Connect your accounts and start automating immediately.

How to Set Up X / Twitter to Email Bot

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Connect X / Twitter

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Enter any X / Twitter profile, hashtag, list, or search. We'll create an RSS feed automatically.

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Connect Email

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Enter your email address and choose between instant alerts or daily/weekly digests.

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Enjoy Automation

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New Tweets arrive in your inbox automatically. Customize filters, frequency, and email format.

Create Your Bot Now →
X / Twitter + Email Integration

The easiest way to get Tweet alerts in your inbox. Perfect for monitoring brand mentions, competitors, and industry news.

Powerful Features for X / Twitter to Email Automation

Everything you need to automate Tweet alerts directly to your email.

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Instant or Digest Mode

Get real-time email alerts or consolidate into daily/weekly email digests to reduce inbox clutter.

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Smart Keyword Filters

Include or exclude Tweets by keyword, hashtag, or author. Receive only the most relevant content.

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Custom Email Templates

Control how Tweets appear in emails. Include images, links, and formatted text.

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Multiple Email Addresses

Send Tweet alerts to multiple email addresses or distribution lists from a single feed.

See X / Twitter to Email in Action

New Tweet posted
New Tweet posted
Automated
Delivered to inbox instantly
Delivered to inbox instantly

Who Uses the X / Twitter to Email Bot?

Executives & Busy Professionals
Executives & Busy Professionals

Stay informed about industry trends and competitor activity without logging into social media.

PR & Communications Teams
PR & Communications Teams

Monitor brand mentions and media coverage. Get instant alerts for time-sensitive situations.

Researchers & Analysts
Researchers & Analysts

Track thought leaders, organizations, and topics. Archive important Tweets in your email.

Frequently Asked Questions: X / Twitter to Email Bot

How do I connect X / Twitter to Email?
Simply enter any X / Twitter profile URL, hashtag, list, or search query. RSS.app creates an RSS feed automatically. Then enter your email address and choose your delivery preference. Setup takes about 2 minutes.
Is the X / Twitter to Email bot free?
Yes! We offer a free plan that includes basic email automation features. Premium plans unlock advanced filters, faster refresh rates, custom templates, and priority support.
How often does the bot check for new Tweets?
Our bot checks for new Tweets every 15 minutes on all plans. You can receive instant emails or consolidated digests based on your preference.
Can I filter which Tweets get sent to my email?
Absolutely! Use keyword filters to include or exclude Tweets based on content, hashtags, or authors. You can also filter by media type and set character limits.
Can I get a daily or weekly digest instead of instant emails?
Yes! Choose between instant email alerts, daily digests, or weekly summaries. Digest emails consolidate all new Tweets into a single easy-to-read email.
Does it work with X / Twitter profiles, hashtags, and searches?
Yes, our bot supports all X / Twitter content types: user profiles, hashtags, lists, search queries, and even replies and retweets from specific accounts.
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2-minute setup
No coding required
15-min refresh rate

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