YouTube Slack Bot

Simply enter any YouTube channel URL, playlist, or search query. RSS.app creates an RSS feed automatically. Then add our Slack app with one click. The entire setup takes about 2 minutes.

How do I connect YouTube to Slack?

Yes! We offer a free plan that includes basic automation features. Premium plans unlock advanced filters, faster refresh rates, custom formatting, and priority support.

Is the YouTube to Slack bot free?

Our bot checks for new videos every 15 minutes on all plans. When a new video is detected, it's posted to your Slack channel within seconds.

How often does the bot check for new videos?

Absolutely! Use keyword filters to include or exclude videos based on title, description, or duration. You can filter by video type as well.

Can I filter which videos get posted to Slack?

Yes! Customize message formatting including title, description, thumbnail, and links. Add custom text and choose between simple or rich attachment formats.

Can I customize how videos appear in Slack?

Does it work with YouTube channels, playlists, and searches?

Yes, our bot supports all YouTube content types: channels, playlists, search queries, and even specific video series or live streams.