YouTube Slack Bot

YouTube to Slack Bot: Auto-Share Videos Instantly
Automatically post new YouTube videos to your Slack workspace. Monitor any YouTube channel, playlist, or search — and share updates with your team in real-time.
YouTube Integration
Create an RSS feed from any YouTube channel, playlist, or search query.
Auto-Post to Slack
Every new video is automatically sent to your Slack channel.
Why Choose the YouTube to Slack Bot?
24/7 Automated Posting
Never miss a video. Your bot monitors YouTube around the clock and posts updates to Slack automatically.
Smart Keyword Filters
Control every detail with advanced filters. Include or exclude by keyword, hashtag, author, or media type. Share only what matters.
Launch in 2 Minutes
Quick visual setup. No coding required. Connect your accounts and start automating immediately.
How to Set Up YouTube to Slack Bot
Connect YouTube1
Enter any YouTube channel URL, playlist, or search query. We'll create an RSS feed automatically.
Connect Slack2
Add our Slack app to your workspace with one click. Choose any channel for posting.
Enjoy Automation3
New videos appear in Slack automatically. Customize filters, formatting, and notification settings.
YouTube + Slack Integration
The easiest way to auto-share YouTube videos to Slack. Trusted by marketing teams, educators, and enterprises worldwide.
Powerful Features for YouTube to Slack Automation
Everything you need to automate video sharing between YouTube and Slack.
Real-Time Updates
Feeds refresh every 15 minutes. New videos are posted to Slack within seconds of detection.
Smart Keyword Filters
Include or exclude videos by keyword, title, or duration. Share only what's relevant to your team.
Custom Message Formatting
Control how videos appear in Slack. Customize formatting with thumbnails, links, and rich attachments.
Multi-Channel Support
Send videos to multiple Slack channels or workspaces from a single feed.
See YouTube to Slack in Action
Who Uses the YouTube to Slack Bot?
Marketing & Content Teams
Track competitor videos, industry content, and campaign assets. Get instant alerts in your team channel.
Learning & Development Teams
Share training videos, tutorials, and educational content automatically with your organization.
Product & Engineering Teams
Monitor product demos, technical tutorials, and release announcements from key channels.
Frequently Asked Questions: YouTube to Slack Bot
Want to Automate Even More?
Explore other powerful automation options for your workflow
Ready to Automate Your Content?
Join 10,000+ teams saving hours every week with automated content sharing. Create your first bot in minutes.
No credit card required • Free plan available