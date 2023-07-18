YouTube Slack Bot
YouTube to Slack Bot: Simplify and Automate Your Video Sharing

Empower Your Slack Community: Auto-Share new YouTube videos from Channels, Playlists, and Search Results to Your Slack Channel or Group instantly

Instant YouTube Integration

New YouTube Videos Published in Channels or Playlists

Slack Auto Sharing

Automatically Delivered to Your Slack Channel

Why use YouTube to Slack Bot

Time-Saving Automation

Streamline video sharing with the YouTube to Slack Bot. Automate content delivery to keep your audience engaged with the latest YouTube videos

Advanced Filters

Utilize powerful filters, including blacklist and whitelist keywords, for a curated posts experience. Enhance engagement and interaction within your Slack

No Coding Required

Set up the YouTube to Slack Bot effortlessly with our user-friendly interface. Link your Slack channel, configure YouTube sources, and enjoy automatic video sharing

YouTube + Slack Integration

Increase engagement in your Slack Channel with simply to use YouTube automation and auto-sharing

Automatically Receive Notifications on Slack

YouTube videos

When new videos are published

Hi!

Slack chats and groups

Auto-share videos in Slack

How Users Use YouTube to Slack Bot ?

Content Creators

Bloggers, vloggers, and influencers can use the bot to keep their fans and followers updated with their latest YouTube videos, strengthening the connection between the creator and the audience

Communities and Groups

Slack channels focused on specific topics, such as technology, gaming, or travel, can use the bot to share relevant content from YouTube, fostering a sense of community and stimulating discussions

Businesses and Brands

Companies can leverage the bot to share promotional videos, product launches, or industry news, keeping their customers informed and engaged

